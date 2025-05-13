Naomi Watts Celebrates Mother's Day With Trans Daughter Kai—And Fans Are Loving It

Actor and proud mum Naomi Watts celebrated Mother’s Day with a heartwarming post featuring her son, Sasha, 17, and daughter, Kai, 16, whom she shares with her ex-partner, actor Liev Schreiber.

Watts wrote in her Instagram post caption:

“My heart is so full. Thank you @sashapeteschreiber and @kaischreiberrr for giving me motherhood. And to Billy for the most wonderful day. Feeling so grateful ♥️♥️♥️”

Watts was also joined by husband and The Morning Show star Billy Crudup and their rescue dog Izzy as they went to brunch in Tribeca. Watts has been married to Crudup since 2023; they started dating in 2017 while working on the Netflix series Gypsy.

Watts’ Mother’s Day tribute can be seen below:

A rising star of her own, Kai Schreiber recently made her debut in the modeling world by walking the runway for Valentino and starring in an ad campaign for the Italian fashion house.

Kai thanked the campaign team in her post below:

Schreiber recently opened up about Kai coming out as trans. He told Variety :

“Kai was always who Kai is… But I suppose the most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns."

"To be honest with you, it didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long.”

Dressed in a Nicole Kidman homage shirt, Kai was also included in childhood and present-day photos with Watts as the family celebrated in New York City this past weekend.

Kai joined her father last Friday at the Ali Forney Center’s A Place at the Table Gala to raise money for housing and support for homeless LGBTQ+ youth. The Center offers a safe place for more than 2,200 young people with a 24/7 drop-in center and resources for emergency and transitional housing.

Schreiber spoke about the importance of using his privilege and stepping up:

“This is actually a community of people who don’t have great resources, who don’t have access to help, who aren’t being protected and looked after by their families."

"These are people who are being rejected. These are people who are experiencing the harshest version of humanity that we can offer, and some of them are not surviving it."

"What we’re doing is actually raising money for a community that desperately needs it.”

With such supportive parents, Kai is finding her space in the trans community, and her dad described her as a “fighter” in accepting who she is. The proud dad also told Variety, “It’s important that she goes, ‘Hey, I am trans,’ and, ‘Look at me.’ ”

Feeling the love, fans commented on the family’s heartwarming Mother's Day post:

Her mom and fans also gave Kai some love on her recent modeling debut:

The Schreibers have long been supportive of the Ali Forney Center, which is the number one provider of housing to homeless LGBTQ+ youth. Located on West 38th Street in New York City, the organization is raising money for maintenance to sustain the building and programs. To learn more and donate, you can visit: https://www.aliforneycenter.org/donate.