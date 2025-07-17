Skip to content

McDonald's launches XXL fries - Internet refuses to share!

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Billy McFarland Just Auctioned Off The Fyre Festival Brand On eBay—And McFarland's Reaction Says It All

Billy McFarland
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

McFarland took to Instagram to congratulate the winning eBay bidder who spent $245,300 to acquire the "iconic" Fyre Festival brand, but his reaction as the bid came in was less than thrilled.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJul 17, 2025
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio

You know Billy McFarland, the supposed impresario who went to jail when his tropical Fyre Festival music bash went up in flames and stranded hundreds of people on a completely deserted Caribbean island?

Well, the ultimate grifter is out of jail, and after yet another failed attempt at scamming people with a reborn Fyre Festival in 2024, he's now conned someone into buying the fest's brand—by auctioning it off on eBay.

But this time, it's McFarland who's getting bilked. The winning bidder got the brand for a song in business terms: just $245,300 for what McFarland called an "iconic" brand that "still trends every time it’s mentioned," which is probably the one truthful thing the guy has ever said!

McFarland congratulated the winning bidder in a press release, but he's far from feeling celebratory.

In the release, McFarland wrote:

"I would like to congratulate the winning bidder in the FYRE Festival IP auction on eBay. I look forward to working with them to begin the process to finalize the sale."

The eBay listing for the auction described the sale as including Fyre Festival's "Iconic Brand, Trademarks, IP, Social Media Assets, and More."

The listing billed it as a huge money-maker.

"This is your opportunity to take control of a brand that still trends every time it’s mentioned."

McFarland claimed to have previously had a "seven-figure deal" for the brand that fell through, which resulted in the planned auction.


Suffice to say, when the winning bid came in, McFarland was shocked by the price.

In a live-stream of the auction, he reportedly said of the six-figure price:

“D*mn. This sucks, it’s so low."

People on social media weren't exactly feeling sympathetic towards McFarland.

  @rosserriddle/Instagram

  @pgroverman/Instagram

  @asgardian_arms/Instagram

  @icunvme11/Instagram

The low price isn't exactly surprising, given the debacle that ensued when McFarland tried to launch the festival in the 2010s. Promising luxury and a star-studded line-up of musicians, the festival was plagued by problem after problem right from the start.

As the launch date approached it became clear that McFarland had neither the money nor the resources for what he promised, and entertainers began dropping out in droves.

But McFarland infamously refused to cancel the festival, and attendees, some of whom had spent five figures on the experience, showed up to a mostly empty island with a few tents, inadequate bathroom facilities and, infamously, cheese sandwiches shoved in a styrofoam box.

In 2017 McFarland was convicted of wire fraud in connection to the festival and served four years in prison. After his release, he attempted to relaunch Fyre Festival 2 in 2024, which he claimed immediately sold millions of dollars in tickets.

It fell apart, however, when officials in both of the locations McFarland claimed to have secured for the fest, Isla Mujeres and Playa del Carmen, Mexico, denied any involvement with or knowledge of the festival.

McFarland now says the auction is part of his new venture, "a tech platform designed to capture and power the value behind every view online." It will be interesting to see how that project grifts—er, goes, rather.

Latest News

Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox
Celebrities

Michael J. Fox Posts Adorable Throwback Pic Of Him And Wife Tracey Pollan To Mark 37 Years Of Marriage

Screenshots of Cory Booker and Chuck Grassley
Political News

Cory Booker Shames GOP Colleague After He Rams Through 'Sham' Judicial Vote Amid Dem Walk-Out

Donald Trump, Meania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell
Political News

Trump Mocked For Bizarre Denial After Wall St. Journal Reports On His Creepy Birthday Note To Epstein

Nancy Pelosi
Political News

Nancy Pelosi Exposes The Sad Truth Behind Why Republican Leaders Won't Cross Trump

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Person who removed their wedding ring
Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Divorced People Reveal What Really Ended Their Marriage Of Over A Decade

When it comes to long-term relationships and marriages, generally it seems like the longer the relationship lasts, the more of a "sure thing" it seems to be. If a couple has already been together this long, surely they can work through anything!

But there are some offenses that are far too big to overcome, and much less obvious to anyone on the outside looking in, the little things can hugely and hurtfully add up over the years.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Nick Fuentes; Donald Trump
@Ronxy00/X; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Nick Fuentes Finally Realizes Trump Is A 'Scam Artist' In Savage Rant: 'The Liberals Were Right'

Far-right podcaster and white nationalist Nick Fuentes railed against "scam artist" President Donald Trump and criticized the larger MAGA movement, calling it "the biggest scam in American history."

Fuentes spoke as Trump continues to face criticism for rejecting calls to release the Epstein files, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristi Noem with unidentified Coast Guard member
Alex Brandon/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Artist Blasts DHS For Using His Painting Without Permission—And They Even Tried To Change The Title

Christian artist Morgan Weistling publicly denounced Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for theft and misuse of his intellectual property—his copyrighted painting A Prayer for a New Life—after DHS retitled his artwork and used it without his permission or knowledge for a White nationalist propaganda post.

The federal department posted Weistling's painting on their official social media accounts, captioned:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of @_maycontain's TikTok video
@_maycontain/TikTok

TikToker Sparks Debate After Having Flight Attendant Make Life Or Death Nut Allergy Announcement On Flight

TikToker @_maycontain received mixed responses after having a flight attendant make an announcement about his severe nut allergy to his fellow airline passengers; the video has received more than 6 million views.

The video shows a moment between the TikToker—identified as content creator Dan Kelly—and an easyJet flight attendant as he explains his allergy and requests a nut-free announcement on a flight from Pisa to London Gatwick.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @mazie.kayee's TikTok video
@mazie.kayee/TikTok

TikToker Praises Target For Swiftly Pulling Toy That Killed Her Cat From Shelves After Hearing Her Story

Content Warning: Pet Loss

Pet parents and human parents everywhere will tell you that it only takes a moment for something to go horribly wrong, and it takes just one time of not noticing symptoms for something irreversible and tragic to occur.

Keep ReadingShow less