People Who Slept With Their Friend's Parent Explain How It All Went Down

Redditor keyjeyelpi

"People who've had sex with their SO/ex/friend's parent, how the hell did you get to that point? What happened after?"

He Saw It Coming

"A friend of mine's mom basically hit on a number of us in the group, and sadly, it just became kind of a matter of time before one of us caved, and it eventually happened. He saw it coming. I feel bad for him."

"Recently divorced mid-30s hot mom and a group of 18-year-olds. It wasn't me who did it."

- burnerforsurevato

6 Months

"I have slept with two of my mom's friends. The first one, she just asked if I wanted to, and it happened. The second one, I went to her house, which was a couple of hours away, to do some handywork. Next thing I know, we’re drinking and we ended up having sex. It went on for about six months after that. I’m not allowed to meet her friends anymore, which is okay because I’m happily married now."

- Slow-Shoe-5400

Accidentally...

"Friend’s mom was going through some tough times with her husband, 'accidentally' added one of our friends on Facebook, she started flirting with him, and eventually they f**ked. After this continued for a couple of months, the man decided to tell his friend (son) about it at his house. The son cried, they threw hands at each other, and everything was alright moments later. Don’t really know what happened after that; I lost contact with both of them."

- antoniocmf

Out Cold

"My brother's best friend from high school dated my Mom in his 30s."

"She had my brother really young, when she was barely 15, so when his friend was in his 30s, she wasn't yet 50."

"I will always remember the night he found out. They fought, and my brother's friend left the house and got into his car. My brother followed him out and punched him in the head through the driver's side window."

- Knytemare44

The First

"One of my first girlfriends in high school. Her mom used to seriously tell her that she should give me her virginity. Often."

"Then mom started flirting with me."

"After we split up, Mom still used to call me every now and then. One time asked if I wanted to come over and hang out. I did, and mom got my virginity."

- REDDIT

No Big Deal

"In my late 20s, I had a friend in a small mountain town in the Western US. His Mom gets separated, moves in with him. She's mildly flirtatious with me, no big deal. Not enough to raise any red flags. Job change and moving to the city, 90 miles south. He comes on weekends to party a few times, normal stuff."

"Then he comes to the party and brings her. At her request, we have a late-night session while he's passed out in the next room. Major violation of bro code by me, but she asked nicely. No surprise we weren't friends after that."

- mytmatt2112

David & Claire

"I slept with my friend's mother at a music Fest. We were all hanging out, me, my two friends who were dating, we'll call them David and Claire, and Claire's mother. Claire doesn't feel too hot, so David takes her back to the campsite. My mother and I are just left at the festival."

"We get some drinks in, do some dancing, one thing leads to another...and yeah. Afterwards, we just sort of chilled in my tent for a few hours before hitting the party tent, having a wee cuddle."

"Claire actually walked in on us after we had... finished, and I was so high I didn't even really know what was happening, I just knew that I had done something very wrong. So the festival ends, and we all go home, and of course, the sensible thing to do would've been to try to patch things up with Claire and never talk to her mother again."

"You will find, however, that I am not a sensible man, and proceeded to not only see her again, but date her on and off for 4 years. I have so many stories about those four years."

- PainIsPleasure

Just Like the Movies

"I hooked up with my student's mom. I was teaching an after-school program so I saw her almost every week at pickup (sometimes her husband would pickup, yes she was married) and we would talk a lot to the point that we became friendly. Well, I was going through a divorce and happened to bring that up one time and she very quickly gave me her phone number, put her hands on me, she was not being shy about it. Something like out of a movie. Next time I saw her she asked me out to lunch and I said sure."

"We met up, had lunch (she paid), and she went on to tell me about how her and her husband were not sexually involved with each other and they were free to see other people. We went back to my place and the sex was wild. That was the only time we hooked up though, as I started dating someone shortly thereafter."

- the_implication_

The Deed

"I had sex with one of my best friends mom. It was Thanksgiving and I was driving her back home and she confessed that she didn't have sex in years since she was a widow. I told her that I didn't have sex in months since I was moving. We talked a bit more and we sorta flirted and once we got to her house, she asked me to come inside and we did the deed."

- Marvel089

It Just Is...

"Well, I was a horny guy, and my friend's mom was... well, available, really. I'm not proud of it, it just kind of happened sometimes, and every time I felt shame. I don't know, like I was betraying my friend's trust? Worse thing was, she was actually a friend of my mom too, so I kinda saw her on a regular basis..."

- anroroco

DADDY

"I slept with a childhood friend's dad while visiting my hometown. Long story short he's bi and divorced and I was browsing on a gay hookup app (it's a small countryside town, he messages me and he clearly doesn't recognize me because I don't look the same as I did a decade ago. I recognize him and the entire time I'm thinking 'this is really weird' but i'm bored and he's relatively handsome and charming (as far as charming goes on Grindr lol) so I figure hey why not."

"And hindsight is 20-20 because the sex was fun but the entire time I'm thinking 'This is my friend's dad he has literally driven me to school before.' Just left an overall odd feeling."

"My friend doesn't know and it's going to stay that way because we don't really talk whatsoever now and it'd be weird to just pop up like 'Your dad and I... you know... and it was kinda weird.'"

- lillimarleen

Let's Pray

"I went to a party with a friend who introduced me to a young lady a couple years older than me, we kinda hit it off with conversation. She explained to me how her and my friend knew each other and how frequently he’d hang out at her house. Explained how here and her Mom basically lived alone because her Dad was bedridden on a machine in one of the upstairs bedrooms."

"Long story short, she came home early one day to find that my friend was there having relations with her Mom."



"That pretty much ended our newly budding romance and my friend is now heavy into the church."

- Scandal929

Just Once

"My partner had sex with her friend's mom."

"This was years before we met, but the way she tells it is that she was basically propositioned by her friend's mom as her mom had never been with a woman and wanted to give it a go. My partner obliged and said that her friend's mom was cool with it but realized she was definitely straight. They said goodbye, it never happened again, and my partner's friend will never know."

- REDDIT

Throwing Hands

"My best friend was dating this chick and having sex with her and when she fell asleep he would sex her mom up, until one day his gf found out and the mom and daughter fought it was almost like Jerry Springer."

- sunsy215

