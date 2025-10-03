Skip to content

Reality TV Star Tiffany 'New York' Pollard Just Opened Up About Her Sexuality—And Fans Are So Here For It

Disgraced Former MAGA Rep. Madison Cawthorn Ripped After Announcing He's Running For Office Again

Madison Cawthorn
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn announced on Wednesday that he's running for Congress again—but this time he's looking to represent Florida.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 03, 2025
Former North Carolina Republican Representative Madison Cawthorn is running for Congress again—but this time he's looking to represent Florida, where he has been registered to vote since 2023, according to state voter rolls.

In a message posted to X, Cawthorn, who lost in the 2022 primaries after a string of scandals, said he has "never backed down from a fight, and I won’t start now. I’ll stand with President Trump, crush the woke Left, deport illegals, and help fix Florida’s broken insurance system."

In the accompanying video, Cawthorn says he "knows what it means to be underestimated and he knows "what it means to fight back." He pledged to "stand with" President Donald Trump, "defend our conservative values," and "fight to stop the radical left every single time."

You can see his message and the video below.

Cawthorn's time in Congress was rife with scandal.

He courted national controversy after he was photographed wearing women's lingerie in public, filmed while being groped by a male staffer, and was forced to address a video clip that shows him naked in bed and making thrusting motions on top of another man.

In March 2022, he was charged with driving with a revoked license for the 2nd time, a Class 3 misdemeanor in North Carolina. The Asheville-Citizen Times reported that highway patrol pulled Cawthorn over in Cleveland County. The outlet also confirmed that in 2017, authorities charged Cawthorn with driving with a revoked license, though that charge was later dismissed.

Cawthorn was once cited for bringing a loaded gun through a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Cawthorn was also stopped at the Asheville Regional Airport after TSA agents discovered an unloaded Glock 9mm handgun and loaded magazine in Cawthorn's carry-on luggage.

Cawthorn even ran afoul of his fellow Republicans by claiming he was invited to orgies and witnessed heavy cocaine use among politicians he's claimed to admire. He has accused Democrats of using his own words against him in an effort to fracture the GOP.

Oh, and did we mention that he showed up at the January 6 insurrection with a gun and urged Trump's supporters to overturn the results of the 2020 election, telling them to "Stop the Steal"?

No one is taking Cawthorn's latest campaign seriously.


Cawthorn also spoke about his campaign with Fox News, telling the outlet that he had been "railroaded out of Washington, D.C., by the radical left," as well as Republicans.

He said he saw "no option" but to run again after far-right activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated in Utah last month.

He also addressed another recent arrest, after failing to appear in court last month over a traffic violation. He dismissed the incident as a “mix-up about court timings.”

