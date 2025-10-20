Tucker Carlson Turns Heads After Claiming Members Of Congress Are Having All Kinds Of 'Orgies'

Far-right provocateur Tucker Carlson weirded people out after he, in conversation with Tennessee Republican Representative Tim Burchett, alleged that members of Congress engage in group sex far more often than most Americans would imagine.
Speaking on the October 10 episode of his eponymous podcast, Carlson said he thinks “people’s personal lives are getting weirder in Congress.” In fact, he said that "some people that members of Congress are sleeping with, either legally or not, are employed by forces that want to control members of Congress."
Burchett seemed to understand exactly what Carlson was talking about, replying:
“That’s what they used to do … I’m pretty sure … I knew of instances where that happened when I was in the legislature, and now they do it but through the employment agencies.”
Carlson's reaction was not one of surprise; he said he personally knows members of Congress "with spouses" who get involved in all sorts of sordid behavior. Burchett said that while these people may be qualified, "America's not buying that."
Carlson then said:
“I have noticed, having spent my life in D.C., that people’s personal lives are getting weirder in the Congress. Have you noticed that? Without implicating anyone by name."
"I don’t think I’m imagining this. It’s not just sleeping with your scheduler, it’s weirder than that. Have you noticed that?”
Burchett responded:
“I try to stay in my office as much as possible."
Carlson replied:
“Well, I just want to say for the record, I never heard of anybody participating in an orgy in Washington, D.C. in my entire life. And I’ve heard a lot about it recently. So that is — I wasn’t there, I’m not going there, but I think that’s real.”
You can watch their exchange in the video below.
People had thoughts.
Oddly, similar stories of orgies involving members of Congress were shared a couple of years ago by none other than the disgraced far-right ex-North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn.
Cawthorn was no stranger to scandal during his tenure but he ran afoul of his fellow Republicans by claiming he was invited to orgies and witnessed heavy cocaine use among politicians he's claimed to admire. He has accused Democrats of using his own words against him in an effort to fracture the GOP.
Cawthorn recently announced he's running for office again—this time to represent Florida—but even the right-wing isn't too interested so those orgies might be more serious business than we think.