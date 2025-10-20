Skip to content

Trump Slammed After Sharing Bonkers AI Video Of Himself Dumping Feces On 'No Kings' Protesters

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Scientists Just Uncovered The Surprising Truth About Chicago's Infamous 'Rat Hole'

NBC Chicago

An imprint of a small creature that got trapped in wet cement in Chicago decades ago became a cultural icon known as the "rat hole" or "Splatatouille"—but researchers recently discovered that it wasn't caused by a rat at all.

John Curtis
By John CurtisOct 20, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
See Full Bio

Every major city has a truly iconic building or landmark that tourists flock to so they can leave with a photo of themselves in front of it.

New York has the Empire State Building, London has Big Ben, and Paris has the Eiffel Tower.

Of course, some landmarks aren't exactly as architecturally glamorous, but still receive an inordinate amount of attention.

Perhaps none more unusual than Chicago's "rat hole."

No, the "rat hole" is not a playful name for a restaurant or museum, but is exactly what it sounds like.

The "rat hole" is simply the imprint of what looked like a rat that got caught in wet cement on a sidewalk in Chicago's Roscoe Village, supposedly first spotted roughly twenty to thirty years ago.

Though at first only notorious among neighborhood inhabitants, the "rat hole" reached a new level of notoriety when Chicago-based comedian Winslow Dumaine posted a viral photo of it on his X (formerly Twitter) account in January of 2024, receiving over 5 million views.

The imprint's subsequent popularity would also earn it the name "Splatatouille."

As a result, many curious fans made pilgrimages, some even going so far as to leave offerings to the immortalized rodent.

Unfortunately, as many people chose to pay their visits at odd hours of the night, many Roscoe Village residents began to complain, and in April 2024, the "rat hole" was discovered filled with a plaster-like substance, resulting in the slab being removed from the sidewalk.

While the notorious imprint can no longer be found in Roscoe Village, a plaque where it once lay can now be found in its place, commemorating the Chicago neighborhood's claim to fame.

However, they may need to edit that plaque, as whether or not that hole was made by a rat has now become a matter of scientific debate.

NBC Chicago reported on the story:

- YouTubeyoutu.be

According to the report, scientists from the University of Tennessee analyzed the imprint in the cement and went on to determine that it was not made by a rat, but by a squirrel.

Indeed, a published paper in the journal Biology Letters by researchers from the University of Tennessee, New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, and the University of Calgary determined that the imprint was most likely caused by either a squirrel or a muskrat.

Comparing the imprint to museum specimens of animals found in the Chicago area, the scientists determined that the arms and paws were too large for a rat, and most likely belonged to either an eastern gray squirrel, a fox squirrel, or a muskrat.

The eastern gray squirrel was deemed the most likely candidate, owing to their abundant presence in the Chicago area.

In addition, the researchers determined that the chances of a rat getting caught in wet cement were also unlikely, as rats are nocturnal, and cement is typically installed during the day and would likely be dry by night.

The lack of any paw prints leading up to the imprint also more or less ruled out a rat, but further emphasized the possibility of a squirrel, who likely made an ill-advised leap.

While the thin tail seen in the imprint was more reminiscent of that of a rat or mouse, the scientists also pointed out how the fur found on squirrel tails are often not firm enough to leave an imprint.

The paper concluded with the researchers suggesting a more appropriate name in accordance with their studies:

"We therefore propose that the specimen be rechristened the ‘Windy City Sidewalk Squirrel’ — a name more fitting of its likely origins and more aligned with the evidence at hand."

This newfound discovery resulted in a wide range of emotions from X-users, ranging from all-out devastation to complete and utter indifference:







Whether that notorious imprint was a rat or a squirrel, it's safe to say that everyone can agree with the NBC Chicago correspondents:

"Whatever it was, it had the worst day ever!"

Latest News

Tucker Carlson
Political News

Tucker Carlson Turns Heads After Claiming Members Of Congress Are Having All Kinds Of 'Orgies'

Close-up of a bride and groom's hands, layered, her hand on top of his, emphasizing their rings.
Trending

Married Women Reveal The One Thing You Should Know Before Tying the Knot

Screenshot of Jennifer Welch; JD Vance
Political News

Podcast Host's Spot On Comments About JD Vance's Wife And Kids Have MAGA Up In Arms

Sarah Michelle Gellar honored her late Buffy co-star Michelle Trachtenberg on what would have been her 40th birthday.
Entertainment

Sarah Michelle Gellar Honors Michelle Trachtenberg

More from News/science

Dylan Sprouse; Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin
@enews/TikTok; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Dylan Sprouse Praised For Using Red Carpet To Raise Awareness About Endometriosis After Wife's Battle

Actor and former Disney Channel star Dylan Sprouse took the opportunity during red carpet interviews at the recent Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to discuss a cause near and dear to his heart: endometriosis.

Sprouse, who was there supporting his wife, model Barbara Palvin, quickly pivoted red carpet interviews into raising awareness for the disease, which affects around 10%-15% of women of reproductive age.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Zohran Mamdani
@ZohranKMamdani/X

Zohran Mamdani Trolls Critics Who Say He's Too Young To Be NYC Mayor With Hilarious Announcement

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has faced many attacks from critics who say that he, at 33, is too young to be the mayor of the country's financial capital, and perhaps the most famous city in the world.

So he decided to post a "very important announcement" video on social media to respond to critics who are "worried about a 33-year-old becoming mayor of New York City."

Keep ReadingShow less
Pope Leo
Marco Iacobucci/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

White Sox Fan Pope Leo's Trolling Response To Someone Shouting 'Go Cubs!' Has The Internet Cackling

You can take the Pope out of Chicago but you can't take Chicago out of the Pope.

Pope Leo is a Chicago native, a city that like New York has two baseball teams, the White Sox and the Cubs, to which residents have ironclad and passionate loyalties.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot from u/Reality_Rose/Reddit
u/Reality_Rose/Reddit

Thrifter Floored After Finding Poignant Notes From Original Owner Left In Vintage Purses

Everyone should experience the magic of thrifting at least once in their lives, and hopefully when they go, they'll feel reconnected to the families, communities, and histories that so many thrifters before them have cherished.

Thrifter and Redditor Reality_Rose loves thrifting and the joy of finding something incredible, especially if they catch a glimpse of the sentimental value that their finds carry.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

AOC Has Mic Drop Response To MAGA Republicans Who Try To Mock 'Democratic Priorities'

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a powerful rebuke against President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, pointing out why mocking things like affordable housing and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as "Democrat priorities" ultimately hurts Republicans.

Ocasio-Cortez, speaking during a CNN town hall alongside Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, accused Republicans of refusing to work to end the government shutdown, stressing that the country’s health care system could collapse if Republicans refuse to meet Democrats’ demands in negotiations.

Keep ReadingShow less