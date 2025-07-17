Nick Offerman Explains Why Ron Swanson Would Have 'Despised Trump' In Response To 'Dumb' Fan Theory

Speaking to IndieWire, actor Nick Offerman, best known for playing Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation, put to rest "dumb" fan theories that the iconic character, a proud libertarian, would have backed President Donald Trump and his administration.
Offerman portrayed Ron on all seven seasons of the NBC sitcom, which aired 126 episodes from 2009 to 2015. He is protective of the character and has pushed back against efforts to co-opt Ron Swanson for causes the character would not endorse.
When Offerman, a known progressive, was asked by journalist Todd Gilchrist if it "must be frustrating to see people co-opt him [Ron] in contexts that contradict his values, much less yours," he replied:
"Ron Swanson, a wonderful creation from much more brilliant minds than my own, people hold up for the wrong reasons, and take their own reading of this true Libertarian who was cool with everybody. And they somehow say, 'Well, he had a shotgun, so he must be one of us.'"
"Like, dumb people insist that Ron Swanson would’ve voted for Trump. And I don’t deign to answer myself. I take it to Mike Schur, the main creator of Ron, and he said, 'Swanson would’ve despised Trump, because Ron loved capitalism. And Trump made the stupidest move you could make as a capitalist, which is to go into public service.'"
He added:
"He would think he’s an absolute idiot. He would also despise him because he’s disrespectful to women and many others. And that’s just an example of all the people and value sets that Ron would despise, because Ron is a good person."
Many concurred.
Offerman also said social media is "less fun" in our current political reality, noting that "now, basically since Trump arrived, and the MAGA sensibility, where people use social media to troll and for violence of many colors, I feel like it’s an exercise in futility."
He also noted that he doesn't tend to get "loud" on social media unless people are "using my image and my character for hate."
Most recently, Offerman responded to a post from Michael Flynn Jr., the son of retired Lieutenant General and former presidential candidate Michael Flynn, after Flynn used a gif of Ron to criticize Pride Month.
Offerman said "it’s just dumb, because a troll like that guy, that’s all he wants to do is use my platform to create clickbait and get more people signed on to take his supplements."