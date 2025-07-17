Skip to content

Woman Collects Diet Coke-Obsessed Boss' Empty Cans For A Month—And It's Truly Alarming

TikToker Praises Target For Swiftly Pulling Toy That Killed Her Cat From Shelves After Hearing Her Story

Screenshots from @mazie.kayee's TikTok video
@mazie.kayee/TikTok

TikToker @mazie.kayee explained how Target Customer Service decided to redesign their fatal cat toy after she reached out to them, and cautioned fellow pet owners about the dangers of tassels on cat toys.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 17, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
Content Warning: Pet Loss

Pet parents and human parents everywhere will tell you that it only takes a moment for something to go horribly wrong, and it takes just one time of not noticing symptoms for something irreversible and tragic to occur.

TikToker and passionate pet mom @mazie.kayee shared a series of TikTok videos in which she explained the heartbreaking and sudden loss of her cat, Blue, after he accidentally ate the tassel off of a dangling cat toy that she had purchased from Target as part of an Easter gift.

Her beloved cat had to be hospitalized after swallowing part of the toy, and soon died from complications. There were negative reviews online, highlighting how easily the toy broke apart, which she wished she had read before making her purchase.

She wanted to caution fellow pet parents about purchasing toys with tassels and to do their due diligence and keep an eye on their pets whenever they were allowed to play with the toys.

She also reached out to Target, where she purchased the toy, to explain what had happened and to voice her concern about them continuing to sell the toys to other pet parents.

Fortunately, the TikToker's concerns were heard, and she shared in a "storytime" TikTok that Target had removed the toys from the shelves and were in the process of redesigning them.

@mazie.kayee

UPDATE!! #catsoftiktok #cat #cats #target #cattoys #bootsandbarkley #catloss #fyp #trending

She even shared a brief video to celebrate that the toy wasn't available anymore.

"Yes, my cat is still gone. Nothing is going to change that. But Target is taking this very seriously, and that’s all they can do now."
"Toys SHOULD be safe for pets already, but they’re not. I’m making the best out of one of the worst situations. I’m spreading awareness so people don’t make the same mistake as me."
"Last I checked, 1.1 million people now know Blue’s name, and they’re making changes to their cats' lives as well so this doesn’t happen again."
@mazie.kayee

Yes, my cat is still gone. Nothing is going to change that. But Target is taking this very seriously and that’s all they can do now. Toys SHOULD be safe for pets already, but they’re not. I’m making the best out of one of the worst situations. I’m spreading awareness so people don’t make the same mistake as me. Last I checked, 1.1 million people now know Blue’s name, and they’re making changes to their cats lives as well so this doesn’t happen again. #fyp #catsoftiktok #cats #cattoys #target #bootsandbarkley #catloss #petloss

To further caution pet parents who may have already purchased the toy, the TikToker shared an image of the toy.

@mazie.kayee

Replying to @andie🦇 TikTok removed the last one already so part 2. #catsoftiktok #cats #cattoys #target #bootsandbarkley #sedgwick #insurance #catloss

Some were shocked that they had the same toy, and were grateful for the advice.

  @mazie.kayee/TikTok

  @mazie.kayee/TikTok

  @mazie.kayee/TikTok

  @mazie.kayee/TikTok

  @mazie.kayee/TikTok

Others empathized with the cat mom and wished her well while she continued to mourn her lost pet.

  @mazie.kayee/TikTok

  @mazie.kayee/TikTok

  @mazie.kayee/TikTok

  @mazie.kayee/TikTok

  @mazie.kayee/TikTok

Some were grateful the TikToker was spreading awareness, and shared additional advice.

  @mazie.kayee/TikTok

  @mazie.kayee/TikTok

  @mazie.kayee/TikTok

  @mazie.kayee/TikTok

  @mazie.kayee/TikTok

It's beyond heartbreaking that this TikToker had to go through this and have a "learning experience" instead of her beloved Blue still happily in her home.

With her continued advocacy, she can save other pet parents and their beloved pets from the same trauma.

