Anna Camp Hilariously Uses Still From 'You' To Respond To Emmy Nomination Snub

Entertainment industry awards can feel unfair at times, with some works winning perhaps more than they should, and others being snubbed when they should have at least been in the running.
Actor Anna Camp, who wrapped up five seasons of audience-favorite You, showed her complicated feelings on the show—and not being nominated for an Emmy—in a post on Instagram.
Camp used a couple of stills from You to crack a joke that also spoke truth to the complex disappointment of being snubbed—for the fifth season in a row—by the Emmys.
In one of the stills, Camp's character is squinting at a cell phone and holding her hand to her temple.
"Me reading about the nominations this morning knowing I gave one of the best performances of my life while also trying to be happy for everyone and while also remembering I vowed to stop drinking during the week."
Camp played two characters, a set of twins who often used their identical nature to pretend to be one another for various plot reasons.
The series also walks the line between drama and outright horror. It has, for its entire run, been both appealing to audiences and also one that kept not getting nominated for industry awards.
People were shocked and a bit outraged that she wasn't nominated.
She played twins who sometimes had to pretend to be each other, just to add a layer of extra challenge to the role(s).
Some even had to ask mid-show if Camp actually has a twin sister. (She doesn't.)
Some folks were a bit miffed at Camp's post.
But the comments were mostly supportive and thankful for her refreshing honesty.
You season 5 concluded April 24. All five seasons (50 episodes) can be seen on Netflix.