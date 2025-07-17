Anna Camp Hilariously Uses Still From 'You' To Respond To Emmy Nomination Snub

On the morning of her wedding, while in a rented garden suite for the wedding party to get their hair and makeup done for the ceremony, the front door to the suite opened. In walked Boyle's dad, looking proud and with an "I did that" vibe, only for P!nk to lean into the doorway, smiling and waving at the group.

The wedding party lit up with excitement at P!nk's appearance, and the singer and the bride exchanged a short and sweet conversation about marriage and her big day.

The singer was in the area for her son's baseball team, and her son's team unfortunately lost both games that weekend, but she put a positive spin on the losses, saying that they were "saving the win" for the bride.

P!nk acted like a big sister and best friend, asking if the bride was with a good guy, shared several hugs with her, and wished her a lifetime of happiness.

You can watch the video here:

@courtneyboyle32 Having @P!NK come to my suite during hair and makeup wasn’t on my wedding day bingo card. The most magical day 💕 #wedding #weddingday #pink

Some were gushing over how much more perfect this made the bride's wedding day.

@courtneyboyle32/TikTok

@courtneyboyle32/TikTok

@courtneyboyle32/TikTok

@courtneyboyle32/TikTok

@courtneyboyle32/TikTok

Others thought that P!nk was so sweet to the bride.

@courtneyboyle32/TikTok

@courtneyboyle32/TikTok

@courtneyboyle32/TikTok

@courtneyboyle32/TikTok

@courtneyboyle32/TikTok

The bride later shared a "storytime" video, explaining how P!nk wound up showing up at the bridal suite, and while the story is pretty simple, that doesn't make it any less wholesome.

According to Boyle, one of the members of her wedding party walked by a pool near the suite where the party was getting their hair and makeup done, and she thought she saw P!nk or someone who looked a lot like her.

Being a curious and sociable person, Boyle's dad went out to investigate, and when he arrived at the pool and realized it was indeed P!nk, he introduced himself, explained he was there for his daughter's wedding, and asked if she would come meet her.

The idea of going to a stranger's room to supposedly meet a bride was not appealing to her, understandably, but after the pair talked for a few minutes, she decided, "What the heck!" and went with him along with a friend to greet the wedding party.

Fortunately, the dad was not lying, and after he proudly strode into the room, P!nk was greeted by an excited wedding party, who had been able to see her approaching through the front window and were able to emotionally prepare themselves so they wouldn't scream in her face.

The rest of the interaction was contained in the original video, which featured P!nk being an absolutely sweet and funny delight to the bride on the morning of her wedding.

While Boyle claimed she was "dumb" for not thinking to invite her inside for the prep time, or to invite her to the wedding, she felt her mind going "in a million directions" between preparing for her wedding and the impromptu meeting with P!nk, which is honestly very understandable.

You can watch the video here:

@courtneyboyle32 Replying to @🌻🖤 Courteney 🖤🌻 the much requested (and unfortunately anticlimactic) story time! #storytime #pink #wedding #weddingday ily @P!NK

A wedding day is already so special on its own, but a surprise appearance and wedding blessing by P!nk would only make the moment all the better.

While it would have been incredible for P!nk to be able to be a part of the wedding in a bigger way, perhaps even as an impromptu guest, there's something about this brief exchange that is so much sweeter.