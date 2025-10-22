Skip to content

Gavin Newsom Makes Perfect Analogy After Photos Of Trump Tearing Down Part Of White House Emerge

Fans Back Suni Lee After She Asks Trolls To Stop 'Bullying' Her Over Her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut

Suni Lee at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Dimitrios Kambouris/Victoria's Secret/Getty Images

The Olympic gymnast called out people for bullying her over her height after she made her modeling debut at the recent Victoria's Secret Fashion Show—and fans are furious on her behalf.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 22, 2025
Olympic gymnast Suni Lee made waves with her performances on the beam and on the gymnastics floor, and now she's making waves on the runway with the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

But not all of the attention Lee received was positive.

Just like other popular gymnasts, like Simone Biles, Suni Lee is on the shorter side, standing at exactly five feet tall.

This is essentially the perfect height for gymnastics, but in the modeling world, women are expected to stand 5'10" or taller for walking the runway and rocking the latest styles.

When Suni Lee was invited to participate in Victoria's Secret's latest show, she reflected and noticed that she'd never seen someone who looked quite like her walking the runway, which motivated her to give it a try.

For Victoria Secret's Fashion Show, Lee made her debut on the runway in a pink sports bra and underwear set with low-rise dark gray shorts and a lacy pushup bra layered underneath, as well as a signature pink jacket slipped over her arms and sparkling silver high heels.

While Lee looked beautiful and exuded confidence and optimism up on the stage, not everyone was so convinced by her look, specifically because she was noticeably shorter than the rest of the models.

After facing considerable backlash for something she could not change about herself, Lee spoke up on TikTok, demanding that the bullying stop.

You can see her video here:

@sunisalee_

can u guys stop bullying me

Suni Lee's fans were quick to step up and show support for her.

Not only was she being bullied for her height, but she'd also just accomplished yet another task that very few people would accomplish in their lifetime.

Bullying is never okay, but why target something about a person that they can't change?

This bullying probably did come from a place of jealousy—because an Olympic star was invited to the runway and brought her characteristic confidence and exuberance right up on the stage with her. The nerve.

