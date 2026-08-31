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Young MAGA Voter Who Is 'Struggling For My Life' Goes Viral With His NSFW Message For Trump

Screenshot of Dylan Crawford during MS NOW interview
MS NOW

An Iowa MAGA voter who is struggling with the affordability crisis after graduating from high school was asked by an MS NOW reporter what he'd say to President Trump—and he didn't mince words.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 31, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Dylan Crawford, an Iowa MAGA voter who is struggling with the affordability crisis after graduating from high school, went viral after swearing at President Donald Trump when asked what he would say if he could speak to the president.

The interview comes as the rising cost of living becomes difficult to ignore for the overwhelming majority of Americans. Consumer sentiment fell sharply in August, according to data released earlier this month by the University of Michigan that found that older and lower-income Americans are particularly affected by elevated fuel prices.

Separate data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed that consumer spending also declined in July as higher food and energy costs strained household budgets, particularly among lower-income Americans. The boost from tax refunds also appeared to have faded.

The war in Iran has contributed to a surge in prices this year, with annual inflation reaching a three-year high of 4.2% in May. Although data released this week showed inflation easing to 3.4% in July, everyday costs remain a significant burden for many Americans.

Speaking to MS Now, Crawford admitting he is "struggling for my life":

"I'm two years out of high school and I'm already struggling for my life. That's not the American dream."

When asked what he would say if he could "talk directly" with Trump, he said:

“I would just look him in the face and just say, f**k you, that’s about it.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many of the problems associated with Trump’s second administration were foreseeable, given his longstanding record of prioritizing his own interests and failing to consistently follow through for his supporters.

While Crawford’s remarks suggest that Trump may be losing support among younger MAGA voters, there is limited sympathy for the disillusionment.


Crawford's concerns are certain to be far from Trump's mind.

Last year, insisting prices are down despite rising inflation, Trump claimed that affordability "doesn't mean a thing to anybody." He went on to accuse Democrats of crafting a “fake narrative” and “con job” to trick the American people into not voting for Republicans.

Instead, Trump has given significant attention to White House renovations and other pet projects around Washington, D.C. Trump's White House renovations have already cost nearly $1 billion, according to one analysis.

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