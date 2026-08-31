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Jeff Bezos Called Out For Hypocritical Post Praising Dolly Parton's 'Generosity'—And We're Shaking Our Heads

A split screen of Jeff Bezos on stage at a panel and Dolly Parton on a red carpet.
Chesnot / Contributor;Getty Imges/ Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid tribute to late country music star Dolly Parton on Instagram on Wednesday, saying that Parton "spent her whole life showing us what it means to lead with love"—and was swiftly called out for not following her lead.

John Curtis
By John CurtisAug 31, 2026
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College. When not staring at his computer monitor, you'll most likely find John sipping tea watching British comedies, or in the kitchen, taking a stab at the technical challenge on the most recent episode of 'The Great British Baking Show'.
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The world is still in mourning following the death of Dolly Parton this past Tuesday.

In addition to President Trump declaring that flags in the U.S. will fly at half-mast for one week, countless people have taken to social media to pay homage to the beloved singer, actress, and philanthropist.

Included among those paying tribute to the 9 to 5 star was Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who honored Parton on Instagram:

Sharing a picture of himself at Parton from 2022, where he awarded the "Jolene" singer with the Bezos Courage and Civility Award, Bezos sang Parton's praises as both an artist and a person, expressing how he and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, felt so lucky to know her:

"Dolly spent her whole life showing us what it means to lead with love."
"Lauren and I are so grateful to have known her. She lifted everyone with her music, her generosity, and her joy. Sending our sincere condolences to her family and everyone she touched.

Sweet as his sentiment was, however, and even though the award included a $100 million donation toward Parton's philanthropic work, not everyone was particularly touched by Bezos's tribute.

Dolly Parton passed away with a net worth of roughly $450 million.

The only reason her fortune didn't extend into the billions was her determined philanthropic efforts, giving upwards of $500 million to charitable causes in her lifetime.

These included Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, providing free books to children in an effort to encourage reading and improve literacy, as well as building an office complex in Nashville, Tennessee, from the fortunes she amassed from the late Whitney Houston's cover of her song "I Will Always Love You."

Bezos, meanwhile, currently has an estimated net worth of $269 billion, but where he has allocated his money has been met with a much chillier reception.

In addition to reportedly spending $75 million on the recent, controversial documentary of First Lady Melania Trump, not to mention investing $30 billion into his space tourism company, Blue Origin, Bezos caused significant controversy when he bought The Washington Post this past February, only to lay off approximately a third of its staff.

Indeed, Instagram users wasted no time calling Bezos out for what they viewed as blatant hypocrisy, wondering why Bezos wasn't as generous with his money as the late Dollywood founder was with hers:

@jeffbezos/Instagram

@jeffbezos/Instagram


@jeffbezos/Instagram


@jeffbezos/Instagram

@jeffbezos/Instagram


@jeffbezos/Instagram

@jeffbezos/Instagram

@jeffbezos/Instagram

@jeffbezos/Instagram

@jeffbezos/Instagram

Indeed, with this side-by-side comparison, Bezos might consider practicing what he preaches and following the lead of the eternally beloved Parton:

"I always count my blessings before I count my money."

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