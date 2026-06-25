GOP Senator Perfectly Rips Jeanine Pirro Over Her Vow To Prosecute Alleged Reflecting Pool 'Vandals' In Mic Drop Rant

During a press gaggle on Capitol Hill, North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis took a moment to effectively ask the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, "What the f...‽."
More specifically, Senator Tillis addressed statements made on Sunday by the former Fox News host Trump appointed as United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro.
In an appearance on Fox News' The Sunday Briefing, Pirro said:
"Anyone who is in a position of vandalizing or attempting to vandalize the Reflecting Pool will face the criminal justice system in D.C.. Look, the President has made it a priority to make D.C. not only safe, but beautiful."
Speaking to reporters in a hallway, Tillis stated:
"What freakin’ parallel universe did I wake up in?"
You can watch Tillis make his full remarks here:
Casting doubt on the Trump administration's vandalism claims, the North Carolina Republican continued:
"You’re telling me—even if it proves to be true [that vandalism is occurring]—that damaging a lining in the reflecting pool is something that Pirro wants to prosecute to the full extent of the law, if it's proven true?"
"And yet, they're releasing people who pled guilty to assaulting a police officer?"
Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, added:
"I don’t know what’s worse to you, vandalizing a pool or assaulting a police officer? Now we got somebody, let’s say they took a pen knife to a damn pool liner, you’re going to prosecute them for 10 years?
"And you’ve let people that admitted to assaulting a police officer go and think I can take that person seriously? Nuh-uh."
People agree with Tillis' hot take on Pirro's pledge.
@Christo12919382/X
Rather than blame the contractor he personally selected and gave a no bid federal contract to, Trump instead turns on tourists flocking to the reflecting pool and accuses them, including a former Olympian, of vandalism.
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— Douglas (@douglatz.bsky.social) June 24, 2026 at 11:20 AM
So 14 have been "charged" with this alleged reflecting pool vandalism. For me. This is still a weak sauce attempt at avoiding accountability so that taxpayers will again be saddled with the cost overruns on another no-bid contract.www.theguardian.com/us-news/live...
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— A. Swallow (@buzzbox525.bsky.social) June 22, 2026 at 10:06 AM
NO! NO VANDALISM! Only corrupt no-bid contract to Trump’s buddies. More people arrested for just touching peeling paint at Reflecting Pool than they’ve arrested from the Epstein files. Trump, Claiming Vandalism, Says Reflecting Pool Will Likely Need to Be Drained www.nytimes.com/2026/06/20/u...
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— Betty Rogers (@ba-rogers-roshi.bsky.social) June 21, 2026 at 10:08 AM
@ColMoeDavis/X
Tillis has repeatedly criticized Trump over the riot and insurrection he incited at a rally on January 6, 2021.
The retiring Senator was also an opponent of Trump's pardons for the insurrectionists that injured over 150 members of law enforcement and caused millions of dollars in damages to the Capitol Building.
Trump issued blanket pardons for the rioters on his first day back in office.