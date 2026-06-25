Skip to content

Pete Hegseth Dragged After His Elimination Of Mandatory Flu Vaccines For Military Has To Be Nearly Immediately Walked Back Due To Outbreak

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

GOP Senator Perfectly Rips Jeanine Pirro Over Her Vow To Prosecute Alleged Reflecting Pool 'Vandals' In Mic Drop Rant

GOP Senator Perfectly Rips Jeanine Pirro Over Her Vow To Prosecute Alleged Reflecting Pool 'Vandals' In Mic Drop Rant
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; @kgwnews/Instagram

Republican Senator Thom Tillis called out the Trump administration's hypocrisy in a viral rant to reporters over U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro's vow to prosecute the alleged Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool "vandals."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJun 25, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

During a press gaggle on Capitol Hill, North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis took a moment to effectively ask the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, "What the f...‽."

More specifically, Senator Tillis addressed statements made on Sunday by the former Fox News host Trump appointed as United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro.

In an appearance on Fox News' The Sunday Briefing, Pirro said:

"Anyone who is in a position of vandalizing or attempting to vandalize the Reflecting Pool will face the criminal justice system in D.C.. Look, the President has made it a priority to make D.C. not only safe, but beautiful."

Speaking to reporters in a hallway, Tillis stated:

"What freakin’ parallel universe did I wake up in?"

You can watch Tillis make his full remarks here:

Casting doubt on the Trump administration's vandalism claims, the North Carolina Republican continued:

"You’re telling me—even if it proves to be true [that vandalism is occurring]—that damaging a lining in the reflecting pool is something that Pirro wants to prosecute to the full extent of the law, if it's proven true?"
"And yet, they're releasing people who pled guilty to assaulting a police officer?"


Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, added:

"I don’t know what’s worse to you, vandalizing a pool or assaulting a police officer? Now we got somebody, let’s say they took a pen knife to a damn pool liner, you’re going to prosecute them for 10 years?
"And you’ve let people that admitted to assaulting a police officer go and think I can take that person seriously? Nuh-uh."

People agree with Tillis' hot take on Pirro's pledge.

@Christo12919382/X


Rather than blame the contractor he personally selected and gave a no bid federal contract to, Trump instead turns on tourists flocking to the reflecting pool and accuses them, including a former Olympian, of vandalism.

[image or embed]
— Douglas (@douglatz.bsky.social) June 24, 2026 at 11:20 AM


View on Threads



So 14 have been "charged" with this alleged reflecting pool vandalism. For me. This is still a weak sauce attempt at avoiding accountability so that taxpayers will again be saddled with the cost overruns on another no-bid contract.www.theguardian.com/us-news/live...

[image or embed]
— A. Swallow (@buzzbox525.bsky.social) June 22, 2026 at 10:06 AM


View on Threads



View on Threads


NO! NO VANDALISM! Only corrupt no-bid contract to Trump’s buddies. More people arrested for just touching peeling paint at Reflecting Pool than they’ve arrested from the Epstein files. Trump, Claiming Vandalism, Says Reflecting Pool Will Likely Need to Be Drained www.nytimes.com/2026/06/20/u...

[image or embed]
— Betty Rogers (@ba-rogers-roshi.bsky.social) June 21, 2026 at 10:08 AM



View on Threads



@ColMoeDavis/X

Tillis has repeatedly criticized Trump over the riot and insurrection he incited at a rally on January 6, 2021.

The retiring Senator was also an opponent of Trump's pardons for the insurrectionists that injured over 150 members of law enforcement and caused millions of dollars in damages to the Capitol Building.

Trump issued blanket pardons for the rioters on his first day back in office.

Latest News

Screenshot of Mike Johnson; Folarin Balogun
Trending

Mike Johnson Gives Mind-Numbing Response After Being Told US's Top World Cup Goal Scorer Is A Birthright Citizen

Actors Zendaya and Tom Holland pose during a red carpet event for the film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."
Celebrities

Tom Holland Helps Zendaya Avoid A Wardrobe Malfunction In Front Of Photographers In Viral Video—And Fans Are Swooning

Will Ferrell; Molly Shannon
Celebrities

Will Ferrell Credits Molly Shannon With Saving 'SNL' With One Of Her Iconic Characters In Poignant Hollywood Walk Of Fame Speech

Ariana Grande
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Has Hilariously Iconic Reaction After Accidentally Sharing NSFW Photo On Instagram

More from People/donald-trump

Stephen Miller
Fox News

Stephen Miller Dragged After Having Epic Meltdown On Fox News After Democratic Socialists Win Big In Primaries

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was widely mocked after lashing out against Democrats on Tuesday night on Fox News after several Democratic Socialists prevailed in their New York primary elections, claiming with no trace of irony that they represent "radical, revolutionary, and in many cases, violent ideology."

Democratic socialists scored a string of victories in New York's primary elections on Tuesday, building on momentum generated by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his slate of endorsements.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
MeidasTouch; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

AOC Just Made A Hilarious Point About Trump's Disastrous Reflecting Pool Renovation—And It's Irony At Its Finest

New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pointed out some irony after she was asked for a comment from MeidasTouch about the evolving fiasco surrounding the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which she says has turned into a "swamp."

The renovation of the Reflecting Pool has become a debacle, marked by recurring algae blooms, workers resorting to pouring hydrogen peroxide into the water to combat the problem, and a political blame game in which some Republicans have attempted to pin responsibility for the mess on Democrats.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anthony Bowens attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.
Julian Hamilton/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Gay Pro Wrestler Epically Trolls 'Losers' After Getting Hit With Hate Comments Over Pride Month Tweet

Pride Month tributes often attract backlash online, but Anthony Bowens wasn't interested in avoiding it. When Fightful Wrestling disabled comments on a post celebrating the openly gay wrestler, Bowens urged the outlet to switch them back on so he could face the inevitable critics head-on.

The wrestling news account shared a photo of Bowens with the words "Happy Pride" emblazoned across it while highlighting his accomplishments as a performer with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Keep ReadingShow less
John C. Reilly; Elon Musk
It's Open with Ilana Glazer; Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

John C. Reilly Rips Conservatives' Criticism Of Empathy In Viral Rant: 'Empathy Is A Superpower'

Newly minted trillionaire Elon Musk has made his feelings about empathy clear. His selfish mindset is shared by many conservatives that hold men like Musk and MAGA Republican President Donald Trump in high esteem.

In a 2025 appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Musk claimed empathy was a weakness, stating:

Keep ReadingShow less
David Corenswet
@DiscussingFilm/X

David Corenswet Praised After Coming To Aid Of 'Supergirl' Star Milly Alcock After Red Carpet Photographer Gets Handsy

Coming to someone's aid could qualify a person as a real-life hero—but what if they didn't even know they needed help?

Fans are asking themselves that question after the Superman David Corenswet stepped in to help Supergirl costar Milly Alcock on the red carpet at the latter film's premiere.

Keep ReadingShow less