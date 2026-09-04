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Trump Just Mocked Texas AG Ken Paxton's Looks And Speaking Abilities While Championing Him—And It's Awkward AF

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Ken Paxton
@Acyn/X; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

While vowing to go to "work" for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his race to be a U.S. Senator on Wednesday, President Trump turned heads by insulting Paxton's fashion sense and public speaking abilities in a bizarre speech.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 04, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Despite throwing his support behind Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his race to be a U.S. senator, President Donald Trump nonetheless insulted Paxton's fashion sense and public speaking abilities in a bizarre and freewheeling speech.

Trump was addressing a group of swing-district Republican lawmakers at a dinner at the White House Rose Garden when he reiterated his support for the scandal-ridden Paxton. However, he also seemed to suggest that Paxton isn't a likable candidate even while praising his performance leading the attorney general's office.

Trump said:

"We're going to go to Texas and work for Ken Paxton, who is a great guy. So Ken Paxton, you might not like the way he dresses, and I say this, it’s so insulting to him, but I might as well say it."
"You might not like the way he looks, you might not love his look. You might not love his television interviews. But he was the best attorney general in the country, perhaps.”
“He was one of the best in the entire country, and that speaks a lot louder than the suit he’s wearing that doesn’t look so great. Or than anything, frankly. He was maybe the best – and everybody admits it – he was a great attorney general in Texas."

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

The whole thing was awkward and sure didn't sound like much of an endorsement of Paxton.



Rather than inspiring confidence in Paxton, Trump's words only remind us that Paxton is completely unfit to hold office.

Paxton was indicted in 2015 on state securities fraud charges tied to conduct that predated his time in office, though he pleaded not guilty. The case was ultimately dismissed last year after he completed a pretrial agreement that required restitution payments to victims, ethics training, and community service.

In May 2023, the Texas House of Representatives voted 121–23 to impeach Paxton, temporarily suspending him from office. The impeachment articles accused him of improperly helping a political donor who allegedly bribed him, misusing state resources, retaliating against whistleblowers, interfering in his securities fraud case, and failing to accurately disclose financial interests.

However, in September 2023, the Texas Senate acquitted Paxton on all impeachment charges in a 16–14 vote, allowing him to return to office.

Over the summer, Paxton was called out after fleeing a press conference to avoid answering questions from reporters about two different scandals that have threatened his race against Democrat James Talarico.

A New York Times report revealed Paxton has amassed 15 properties valued at roughly $9 million across states including Utah, Hawaii, Florida and Oklahoma, despite earning a government salary while simultaneously campaigning for the Senate and navigating a divorce.

Separately, a ProPublica investigation found that Paxton, who has frequently echoed Trump's claims about voter fraud, cast ballots in six elections over a two-year period using an address where he did not live.

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