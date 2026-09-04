Trump Just Mocked Texas AG Ken Paxton's Looks And Speaking Abilities While Championing Him—And It's Awkward AF

Addressing the “judgment” she receives, the actress shared:

“I love my Blackness. But my Blackness can look so many different ways–”

That was enough for Allen to interject, “But you were also set up, ‘cause Raven Baxter was so f***ing Black.”

Symoné sat with that one for a moment, pursing her lips before questioning:

“Was she Black?”

And that’s where my own vision face kicked in. Because, ma’am, what do you mean, “Was she Black?”

After all, the 2003 Disney Channel series centered on Raven Baxter, a psychic teenager juggling high school, dating, family, and friendships while desperately trying to keep her visions a secret. Kyle Massey played her brother, T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh and Rondell Sheridan played her parents, while Anneliese van der Pol and Orlando Brown starred as her best friends, Chelsea and Eddie.

For Allen, seeing that family onscreen mattered:

“Because it was the first time that I had seen this Black family.”

And let’s remember, this was the early 2000s, when Black-led programming wasn’t exactly overflowing on Disney Channel. That’s So Raven arrived years before a new generation of Black stars like China Anne McClain, Skai Jackson, and Zendaya became fixtures on the network.

But Symoné had a counterpoint—and y’all, just stay with me here:

“So, you saw color. Take away the color, make them green. And hear the words. What color are they?”

And while I was still somewhere back at “make them green,” Symoné’s wife somehow agreed.

Which is certainly a choice when That’s So Raven devoted entire episodes to racism, dog whistles, and racial profiling, while its mannerisms, style choices, and countless subtleties were deeply rooted in Black culture.

Need proof? Well, here’s a clip from the Season 3 episode, True Colors:

on february 4th, 2005, disney channel aired this episode of that’s so raven, which focused on injustice, discrimination, and racism. 15 years later, the world hasn’t moved. pic.twitter.com/ciC8foSKPr

— that’s so raven out of context (@thatsoravenoc) June 5, 2020

Oh, snap! I fear the receipts have entered the chat.

Here’s the thing: Raven Baxter didn’t need tired stereotypes to be meaningful Black representation. She was bold, ambitious, and unapologetically the star of her own story. Blackness isn’t a monolith. Raven Baxter was proof of that, not an exception to it.

Symoné, however, saw that universality as part of the show’s beauty:

“Thank God it was Black-facing, so you see people of color and we [had] the representation. But I think that was what was so beautiful about That’s So Raven… Her best friend was white; her other one was Black…”

You can watch the controversial interview clip below:

Symoné went on to argue that Eddie was actually the more “culturally Black” character. Which, sure, Eddie had plenty of swagger—but apparently, Raven’s Blackness and Eddie’s Blackness couldn’t simply exist in the same fictional universe.

Unsurprisingly, social media had a few things to say about that:





































Meanwhile, Allen wasn’t exactly enjoying his newfound place in the discourse. As the clip went viral, he found himself on the receiving end of some unexpected backlash.

In hindsight, Allen admits he should’ve asked a few more questions of his own:

@thekalenallen/Threads

Strip away the backlash and the “make them green” hypothetical, and Raven Baxter’s Blackness was never the mystery here. She simply represented it on her own terms—and somehow, the rest of us managed to see that without being psychic or painting everyone Elphaba green just to prove a point.