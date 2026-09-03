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Michelle Obama's Candid Comments About Why She Doesn't 'Miss' Her Kids Has Moms Everywhere Applauding

Barack, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha Obama
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While chatting with Jon Stewart on her IMO podcast, former First Lady Michelle Obama explained why she doesn't "miss" her daughters while former President Barack Obama does—and it's resonating with moms.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 03, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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The stereotype of the weeping mother unable to cope with her children beginning preschool, or kindergarten, or graduating from high school, or going off to college was shattered by former First Lady Michelle Obama during a recent appearance by Jon Stewart on her IMO (In My Opinion) with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson podcast.

While pop culture has reinforced the trope of empty nester moms unable to cope when their children gain independence, the former FLOTUS told Stewart she feels free now that her daughters Malia and Sasha Obama, now 28 and 25 years old respectively, have moved out on their own.

Malia began at Harvard University in 2017, while Sasha first attended the University of Michigan in 2019 before transferring to the University of Southern California (USC) in 2022 to live closer to her older sister. Malia graduated with a bachelor's degree in Visual and Environmental Studies in 2021 and Sasha finished her studies at the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences with a bachelor's degree in sociology in May of 2023.

Michelle Obama said her husband, former Democratic President Barack Obama, cried when their girls left for college, but she opted for a jokingly dismissive "goodbye" instead. Even now, she jokes about being an "empty nester" with her husband of 34 years.

Laughing, Mrs. Obama stated:

"I don’t miss 'em. Now Friday nights aren't wrecked with terror and fear about, 'Where are you?'"

She added:

"I love their emancipation and growth."
"I love my schedule [now]. I have a great schedule, and it's all mine."

The former stay-at-home FLOTUS said she had "so much time" with her children that:

"I know them inside and out."

You can see a clip of the moment here:

@imopodcasts

Michelle just needed her Friday nights back #michelleobama #imopodcast #jonstewart

While Michelle Obama's mere existence has been bringing out racist trolls ever since her husband first announced his presidential candidacy, many of her fellow mothers understood exactly what she was saying.

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You can watch the full IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson episode with Jon Stewart here:

youtu.be

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