Skip to content

Photos Of The Guy Trump Hired To Renovate The Reflecting Pool Are Going Viral—And Everyone's Thinking The Same Thing

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Michelle Obama Hilariously Shades Trump During Speech At Obama Library Opening—And Hillary's Reaction Is All Of Us

Screenshots of Michelle Obama and Barack Obama with Hillary Clinton
CNN

Former First Lady Michelle Obama listed several of former President Barack Obama's many achievements during her speech for the opening of his presidential library on Thursday—and her shady zing about his "peace prize" had Hillary Clinton cackling.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 22, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Former First Lady Michelle Obama threw some shade President Donald Trump's way as she listed several of former President Barack Obama's many achievements during her speech for the opening of the Obama Presidential Center on Thursday, prompting laughter from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

At one point, listing just a few of her husband's many accomplishments while in office, Michelle Obama credited him with “ending a war, ordering the bin Laden raid, saving an auto industry, winning a peace prize.”

The crowd applauded and Clinton could be heard laughing hard at the remark. She then whispered something to former President Obama, who smiled at her as the audience continued to applaud.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Clinton's reaction makes a lot of sense when you consider just how obsessed Trump has been with winning a Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump took it very personally that he was not recognized by the Norwegian Nobel Committee after his administration’s role in brokering a Gaza ceasefire deal—one Israel has since violated numerous times—and his insistence, despite all evidence to the contrary, that he has ended multiple wars around the globe.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado faced heavy criticism after she gave her Nobel prize to Trump despite the Nobel Committee's insistence that prizes can't be transferred. Machado ignored the pushback and went to Washington anyway, saying she had done so "as a recognition for his [Trump's] unique commitment with our freedom."

Since then, different organizations have tried to placate him and curry favor. In December, he was presented with FIFA's inaugural “FIFA Peace Prize,” an oversized gold medal trophy that, notably, arrived just months after he failed to secure a Nobel Peace Prize—and just after the U.S. Justice Department suddenly announced that it was dropping an international soccer bribery case.

Others immediately got what Michelle Obama was putting down.

Considering that Trump's memorandum of understanding with the Iranian government is barely worth the paper its printed on now that negotiations have collapsed again, we don't think Trump will ever see an actual peace prize in his future.

Latest News

Screenshot of Kat Cammack
Trending

MAGA Rep. Slammed After Tearfully Blaming Democrats For Having Trouble Accessing Abortion She Helped Ban In Florida

Gisele Bündchen; Tom Brady
Celebrities

Gisele Bündchen Sparks Debate After Excluding Tom Brady From Her Father's Day Post With New Husband

Dustin Nolan
TV & Movies

Emmy-Winning Iowa Anchor Breaks Down In Tears While Quitting Live On Air Over 'Sanitized News'

Stephen King; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Stephen King Epically Rips Trump For Claiming Vandals With 'Chemicals' Are To Blame For Reflecting Pool Paint Peeling Off

More from People/donald-trump

Nancy Mace; a lab mouse
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; John Carl D'Annibale/Albany Times Union via Getty Images

Nancy Mace Gets Brutally Fact-Checked After Melting Down Over 'Trans Mice' In Bonkers Post

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was dragged online after she shared a post warning about "radical transgender experiments" being performed on mice, only to be given a lesson about transgenic mice.

Mace, who recently lost her bid for South Carolina Governor, claimed in a post on X that government funding was backing “radical transgender experiments” on animals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Joe Rogan; Donald Trump at UFC fight
The Joe Rogan Experience; Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Joe Rogan Reveals Trump's Bonkers Response To His Concerns About A Terrorist Attack At White House UFC Fight

Conservative podcaster Joe Rogan had people cringing after revealing President Donald Trump's unhinged response after Rogan expressed concern about a possible terrorist attack at the White House's UFC Freedom 250 event.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was joined by MMA coach Trevor Wittman and UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, who competed at the Freedom 250 event held inside a temporary arena erected on the White House South Lawn.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anne Hathaway
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway Just Revealed She's Pregnant Again In Sweet Video—And Fans Are Thrilled For Her

Lately, Anne Hathaway's been wowing fans with her sharp good looks during the Devil Wears Prada 2 press run and, of course, in the movie itself, and now she's wowing fans with some very special news.

In a beautifully picturesque room that Jane Austen would love, Hathaway stepped in from stage left, wearing a long, white, flowy outfit with her arms hugging herself.

Keep ReadingShow less
James Van Der Beek
Vivien Killilea/WarnerMedia and AT&T/Getty Images

James Van Der Beek's Wife Pays Poignant Tribute To Him On First Father's Day Since His Tragic Death

Late Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek passed away last February, just one month before his 49th birthday, from a lengthy battle with colorectal cancer.

The public followed Van Der Beek's journey as he shared his thoughts on having cancer and the gift it was, teaching him to value the time that he had left, and it made him focus on his family in a way that he hadn't before. His efforts in his final days and months were clearly felt by his family.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump family pose for a photo in the UFC Octagon at the White House
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Photo Of The Destroyed Grass After Trump's White House UFC Fight Is Going Viral—And It's Infuriating

The Ellipse, officially named President's Park South, is a 52-acre public park located south of the White House fence and north of the National Mall in Washington, D.C. It features a 1-kilometer circular road that surrounds an expansive lawn.

The park was made infamous in 2021 when then outgoing MAGA Republican President Donald Trump headlined a rally there, spawning the Capitol riot and insurrection that caused at least five deaths, injuries to over 150 members of law enforcement, and millions of dollars of damages.

Keep ReadingShow less