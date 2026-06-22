Michelle Obama Hilariously Shades Trump During Speech At Obama Library Opening—And Hillary's Reaction Is All Of Us

Former First Lady Michelle Obama threw some shade President Donald Trump's way as she listed several of former President Barack Obama's many achievements during her speech for the opening of the Obama Presidential Center on Thursday, prompting laughter from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

At one point, listing just a few of her husband's many accomplishments while in office, Michelle Obama credited him with “ending a war, ordering the bin Laden raid, saving an auto industry, winning a peace prize.”

The crowd applauded and Clinton could be heard laughing hard at the remark. She then whispered something to former President Obama, who smiled at her as the audience continued to applaud.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Clinton's reaction makes a lot of sense when you consider just how obsessed Trump has been with winning a Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump took it very personally that he was not recognized by the Norwegian Nobel Committee after his administration’s role in brokering a Gaza ceasefire deal—one Israel has since violated numerous times—and his insistence, despite all evidence to the contrary, that he has ended multiple wars around the globe.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado faced heavy criticism after she gave her Nobel prize to Trump despite the Nobel Committee's insistence that prizes can't be transferred. Machado ignored the pushback and went to Washington anyway, saying she had done so "as a recognition for his [Trump's] unique commitment with our freedom."

Since then, different organizations have tried to placate him and curry favor. In December, he was presented with FIFA's inaugural “FIFA Peace Prize,” an oversized gold medal trophy that, notably, arrived just months after he failed to secure a Nobel Peace Prize—and just after the U.S. Justice Department suddenly announced that it was dropping an international soccer bribery case.

Others immediately got what Michelle Obama was putting down.

Considering that Trump's memorandum of understanding with the Iranian government is barely worth the paper its printed on now that negotiations have collapsed again, we don't think Trump will ever see an actual peace prize in his future.