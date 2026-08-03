World Cup Viral Sensation Erling Haaland Has Hilarious Reaction To Woman's Impressive Drawing Of Him On Her Eyelid

Erling Haaland may not have ended the tournament with a championship, but the 26-year-old Norwegian soccer superstar became one of the breakout personalities of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Already a decade into his professional career after making his senior club debut as a teenager in 2016, Haaland dazzled fans with his play on the pitch while helping make Norway's celebratory Viking row one of the tournament's most recognizable celebrations.

Now that the final whistle has blown, Haaland appears to be spending just as much time entertaining fans online.

One of those fans is makeup artist Natalia, who goes by @trillnati on Instagram . Known for transforming eyelids into tiny canvases, she caught Haaland's attention by painting an incredibly detailed portrait of the striker—on her eyelid.

She shared the video with the following on-screen text:

“Instagram is cool because I can draw Erling on my eyelid and some guy named Erling will comment... ‘Nice’.”

Watching the portrait come together is half the fun. Natalia carefully outlines Haaland's profile before filling in his signature blond hair with painstaking detail. The finished portrait sits against a vibrant lime-green backdrop, making the tiny work of art look right at home on a soccer field.

You can view her viral Instagram post here:

Rather than leaving a lengthy compliment, Haaland stuck to his signature style, commenting, "Nice." The understated response has become a bit of a trademark for the Norwegian star, with fans often celebrating the randomness of his one-word appearances online. In just one day, the comment collected more than 200,000 likes.

With one viral interaction under her belt, Natalia wasn't finished. She returned with another eyelid creation, this time recreating the viral green onion meme that fans have jokingly dubbed Haaland's unlikely lookalike.

Check out her second post:

For Natalia, the Haaland portrait was just the latest addition to her growing collection of eyelid masterpieces. The Polish makeup artist has built a following by transforming her lids into miniature canvases, recreating everyone from BTS, KPop Demon Hunters, PinkPantheress, and ILLIT to viral internet memes.

Haaland wasn't the only one impressed by the tiny work of art. Fans quickly flooded the comments, with many joking that the Norwegian striker had officially reached a new level of fame.

The comments didn't disappoint:

@beamrowan/Instagram

@noruegarg/Instagram

@islaaa642/Instagram

@s0f1a.exe/Instagram

@bingo.n.fizz_/Instagram

@jilihead/Instagram

@stanley1913_europe/Instagram

@florenceggarcia/Instagram

@d_p_r_o_/Instagram

@gaara_of_the_desert313/Instagram

@aigender2025/Instagram

@norwayfounder/Instagram

While Haaland's World Cup journey ended in heartbreak with Norway's 2-1 quarterfinal loss to England, he finished his World Cup debut with seven goals in four matches before bidding an emotional farewell to the United States in an Instagram tribute following the team's elimination.

Haaland reflected on the tournament in the post below:

If Natalia's latest creation is any indication, Haaland's World Cup impact isn't fading anytime soon, and fans will continue to find creative new ways to celebrate the Norwegian superstar.