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Jonathan Taylor Thomas Just Had a Reunion With Two Of His 'Home Improvement' Costars—And Fans Are So Here For It

'Home Improvement Cast,' including Earl Hindman and Taran Smith at back; Richard Karn, Zachary Ty Bryan, Patricia Richardson, Tim Allen, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Debbe Dunning at front
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Reclusive former child actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas posed for a new selfie alongside his Home Improvement costars Patricia Richardson and Taran Noah Smith, much to fans' delight.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 03, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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From Friends to Supernatural to Harry Potter and more, if there's one thing that dedicated fans want, it's cast reunions and reunion episodes, if not whole spin-off shows, and the fans of Home Improvement are no different.

Despite Tim Allen's (dad Tim Taylor on the show) repeated public appearances in which he declared that "everyone was on board" with the idea of a Home Improvement reunion, if not a full-blown reboot that focuses on the kids all grown up, not everyone's destined for a life of Christmas trilogies and toy-centric childhood films that never stop creating sequels.

Patricia Richardson (mom Jill Taylor) has said that she has no interest in exploring a reboot, and between Zachary Ty Bryan (son Brad) now in prison and Taran Noah Smith (son Mark) and Jonathan Taylor Thomas (son Randy) retired from acting, it seems that Tim Allen is really the only one "on board" with the sequel concept.

But a much more genuine reunion occurred when Patricia Richardson, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Taran Noah Smith met up and took a selfie together.

In the selfie, the trio looks genuinely happy with bright, happy smiles. Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who hasn't appeared in the public eye for years, still has the same smile he was known for as a child, now with glasses and styled hair. Taran Noah Smith, who similarly has retired from acting, also has glasses, long, wavy hair, and a bright smile.

In between the two men, Richardson looks peacefully happy, smiling at the camera while rocking lovely and long white-gray hair.

Touchingly, Richardson simply captioned the post:

"My other boys"

Richardson sweetly refers to Thomas and Smith as her "boys" while she also has three children with her ex-husband, Ray Baker, including Henry, Roxanne, and Joseph.

You can see Patricia Richardson's Instagram post here:

But fans were willing to take any reunion they could get.

@prichardsonla/Instagram

@prichardsonla/Instagram

@prichardsonla/Instagram

@prichardsonla/Instagram

@prichardsonla/Instagram

@prichardsonla/Instagram

@prichardsonla/Instagram

@prichardsonla/Instagram

@prichardsonla/Instagram

@prichardsonla/Instagram

@prichardsonla/Instagram

This is one of those reunions that touches people because it's authentic and something that the people involved genuinely want to do. Though this group isn't interested in doing a reboot or reunion episode, moments like this might be even better.

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