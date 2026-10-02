Bravo Star Sparks Debate After Calling Andy Cohen 'Cheap' Over How Much He Pays His Babysitter

The Housewives may want to grab their popcorn because Andy Cohen just landed himself in the hot seat.

It all went down earlier this week on Andy Cohen Live, where Jeff Lewis was promoting his new series, Still Flipping Out, when Cohen shared a recent babysitting dilemma. He found a sitter through an old friend, but there was one tiny detail nobody discussed beforehand—how much he would pay her.

Cohen explained how the arrangement came together:

“A good friend of mine’s daughter—an old friend, my oldest friend—his daughter just moved to New York, he goes, ‘She needs babysitting money. She needs jobs.’”

Apparently, the arrangement came together faster than a Housewife contract negotiation. After the 23-year-old spent a little over two hours watching Cohen’s 7-year-old son, Benjamin, and 4-year-old daughter, Lucy, Cohen decided $30 an hour was the right number.

Lewis immediately had some thoughts:

“Oh, hmm. That sounds cheap to me. Especially from someone with your money.”

The math ain’t mathin’, Mr. Cohen. The Bravo icon has an estimated net worth of around $50 million, and his multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio isn’t exactly giving budget-conscious.

Lewis wasn’t letting Cohen off that cheaply:

“She was there for two hours, and you gave her 60 bucks? Did that even cover the cab?”

And depending on the commute, getting home could’ve taken a decent bite out of the night’s earnings.

Cohen quickly corrected Lewis on the final total:

“She was there for two hours and fifteen minutes, so I gave her $70.”

The correction didn’t exactly change Lewis’s opinion. The Still Flipping Out star revealed that he pays $37 an hour for his 9-year-old daughter, Monroe. And when it comes to watching two kids? Lewis would’ve gone even higher.

Lewis revealed what he would’ve handed over:

“I probably would’ve given her 100 for two hours, two kids.”

Look at Lewis, ready to make it rain on the babysitters. But before we revoke Cohen’s wallet privileges, the numbers are actually on his side. The average 2026 babysitting rate in New York City is $28.77 an hour for two children, meaning Cohen’s $30 technically clears the going rate.

Nationwide, the average is $29.87 for two kids. So while Lewis may consider Cohen cheap, the receipts are mounting a pretty solid defense.

The babysitting bill even got the Us Weekly treatment:

- YouTube US Weekly

And when the drama followed Cohen to the Broadcasting Hall of Fame, he did what any seasoned Bravo star would do—tripled down.

Check out the interview here:

- YouTube Page Six

So, what do you think, folks—especially those with a kiddo or two (or more) who need a sitter from time to time? Are you Team Cohen, Team Lewis, or Team Everything Is Too Expensive?

No judgment here because social media couldn’t reach a consensus either. Some thought $30 an hour for two kids in New York City was downright stingy, while others defended Cohen’s Venmo choices.

The internet has entered the babysitting chat:









































Long before babysitting rates became Cohen’s latest storyline, becoming a father was a chapter he chose for himself. Cohen welcomed Benjamin via surrogate in 2019 and expanded his family with Lucy in 2022.

These days, the man who has spent years refereeing Housewives reunions has two much smaller personalities running the show at home—and honestly, they may be his toughest bosses yet.

For a glimpse at Cohen in full dad mode, look no further:

And Cohen has someone new joining him for this chapter. The Watch What Happens Live host recently stepped out with businessman Kevin Sobieski, marking his first public relationship in years. More important than any Bravo seal of approval? Sobieski has apparently won over Benjamin and Lucy.

Cohen revealed just how close Sobieski has become with his family:

“This man is kind and strong and smart, and he is an adult, and he loves my children and they love him.”

And with Sobieski already winning over the kids, maybe Cohen has found someone who can help settle the great $30-an-hour babysitting debate once and for all.



