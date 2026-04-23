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Trump Just Gloated About His Intellect With A Truly Narcissistic Description Of Himself—And Critics Pounced

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Andy Cohen Just Ripped Joe Rogan With A Diss For The Ages—And We Can't Help But Applaud

Andy Cohen; Joe Rogan
Bravo; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

While discussing The Hills star Spencer Pratt's run for mayor of Los Angeles on Watch What Happens Live, Pratt's former costar Kristin Cavallari mentioned that he's been endorsed by MAGA podcaster Joe Rogan—and Cohen couldn't hide his disdain.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 23, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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During Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live (WWHL), host Andy Cohen and guest Kristin Cavallari discussed Spencer Pratt running for mayor of Los Angeles. Cavallari and Pratt were costars on the MTV reality TV program The Hills.

Cohen, who has had Pratt on WWHL, said:

"If anyone is qualified to be mayor of L.A...."

Cavallari responded:

"Absolutely. I was shocked, obviously. But if you actually listen to him, he knows his stuff. He’s very well-spoken. Of course, Brody [Jenner] is going to endorse him, that’s his best friend."
"Unless you live in L.A., it’s kind of hard to have an opinion. These people lost their homes [in the wildfires], they lost everything and so people are fired up and I have empathy [for] them. I’m here for it and I honestly could see him winning. People in California really are excited about him."

Cavallari then noted that actor turned podcaster Joe Rogan had endorsed Pratt, to which Cohen replied:

"Oh, Rogan, the great mind of the universe."
"Joe f*cking Rogan. What a f*cking idiot. Sorry."

You can see the moment here:

youtu.be

Cavallari asked:

"What’s the back story on that one?"

Cohen responded:

"I listen to what he says. I made my own opinion."

Rogan is notorious for spreading misinformation and promoting junk science for profit on his podcast.

While Rogan's fans responded with homophobic and antisemitic slurs, many people concurred with Cohen's assessment.


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Pratt has said the experience of losing his home in the 2025 Palisades fire and an inadequate response from politicians was his reason for joining the mayoral race, blaming both Mayor Karen Bass and California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom for not preventing the fire.

Pratt, who admitted to not having fire insurance on his home, filed a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles, citing negligence regarding the fire.

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