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Guy Sparks Debate After Abandoning Girlfriend In Economy While He Booked Himself A First Class Seat On Flight

Screenshots from @nicmarievee's TikTok video
@nicmarievee/TikTok

TikToker @nicmarievee posted a video about putting her partner in "boyfriend jail" after he booked himself a first class seat on a recent flight while she was stuck in economy—and the internet had some thoughts about his behavior.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 23, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

It's really hard to watch while someone is clearly not being treated well enough by their partner, and instead of accepting the reality check for what it is, they spend their time digging their heels in deeper and defending their partner's honor.

That was certainly true for TikToker Nicole Vawter, or @nicmarievee, anyway, when fellow TikTokers called her partner out on selfishly booking himself a first class seat while his long-time girlfriend sat back in economy.

In the video that started it all, TikToker @nicmarievee quipped:

"Does anyone have a dog house I can borrow?"
"My boyfriend booked himself first-class while I'm back in economy-plus."

You can watch the first video here:

@nicmarievee

Immediate boyfriend jail

Despite posting this video as a joke, fellow TikTokers saw it as anything but.

Rather, they had a lot of questions about how this happened and why a romantic partner was willing to fly in luxury, fully knowing that their partner was not nearly as comfortable, let alone not seated next to them, for the duration of the flight.

Fellow TikTokers immediately started calling the boyfriend out.

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

Overwhelmed by the negative reactions to the first video, Vawter posted a follow-up, explaining why she was comfortable with her boyfriend being in first class while she was back in economy.

"I owe it to him to at least give some context."
"We were in California visiting my family; we live in New York City, so we were taking a red-eye back."
"He works in finance and had to be in the office at 8:00 AM and also has another work trip tonight and is going to be back on a flight, whereas I work for myself, so I just went to bed right when we got home from that flight."
"I got to start my workday at 11:00 AM and sleep more, whereas he had to go straight to work, so I'll give him the benefit of the doubt."

You can watch the follow-up video here:

@nicmarievee

Replying to @Chance and Jordan

Despite the TikToker's best efforts to explain, fellow TikTokers were even more upset when given "context."

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

Frustrated with the feedback on the second video, Vawter responded with a third video, now focusing on the importance of "compromise" and "sacrifice" in healthy relationships.

"Relationships are not always going to be 50-50."
"Sometimes somebody needs to be the 25 percent in the relationship, and the other person has to step it up and be the 75 percent."
"Long-term relationships are about sacrifices, and it's not always going to be 50-50, and that is okay."

You can watch the second follow-up video here:

@nicmarievee

Replying to @sorrywrongmackenzie

At this point, fellow TikTokers were fed up and simply thanked Vawter for taking her boyfriend out of the dating pool.

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

@nicmarievee/TikTok

While Vawter insisted that the third video would be her "last video on the matter," she's since gone on to post multiple other response videos, as well as snarky videos using trending sounds, to "call out the haters" and to reassure everyone what a great boyfriend he is.

Since all of this back and forth started, the couple has planned a trip to the Hamptons, which has only added fuel to the fire, leading TikTokers to question: if he could afford the Hamptons, why couldn't he just get her a first class ticket, too?

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