Andy Cohen Clears The Air With Hilarious Response After Fans Think He Was Drunk On Red Carpet

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen and businessman Kevin Sobieski have been open about dating for a while now, but they passed another milestone last weekend by publicly appearing at an event together.

You can see Cohen's "Date Night" post here:

They attended the red carpet event for SiriusXM's Life with John Mayer, set in the Hamptons.

The pair dressed casually and appeared very comfortable with each other. Then they stepped onto the carpet and posed for photos.

You can see them here:

While Cohen and Sobieski appear happy and in sync, some noted that Cohen also appeared somewhat off-balance and possibly making unnatural facial expressions.

This led some to assume that Cohen was having "too much fun" on the red carpet and had arrived on the scene either drunk or having used other substances.

@enews/Instagram

@enews/Instagram

@enews/Instagram

@enews/Instagram

@enews/Instagram

The rumors spread on Instagram and then moved over to the companion site Threads, where one user accused them of being "very lit" and "trying so hard to look sober."

Andy Cohen responded directly to this post, shutting down the rumors.

"Completely sober, just completely awkward!"

Some Thread users were impressed that Cohen responded to the post to clear the air.

Others tended to agree with Cohen, since in his social media history, he tends to be open about his drinking habits, so it seems unlikely that he would lie about it now if he actually had been drunk.

Not to mention the fact that some people, when anxious, exhibit many of the same traits as someone who's intoxicated!





This is more than likely one of those situations where you just can't determine everything from a few photographs or even a video. Things may not be as they appear, and we cannot really judge what we're seeing until we've heard the full story.

While some were quick to assume that Cohen was having too much fun that night, it's also entirely possible that he was super nervous and overstimulated.

Not only were many photographers present, encouraging the couple to look in many directions at once, with all of those flashing lights blinking at them and drawing their attention, but Cohen was also making a public appearance with his partner for the first time, and he likely wanted to make a good first impression.

Anxiety can present very similarly to being intoxicated, including attention being pulled in many directions, shifting eyes, and face or body twitching. If Cohen feels he was "completely awkward," it's totally possible he was.