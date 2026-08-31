Skip to content

2027 Met Gala Theme Canceled After Designer John Galliano Drops Out Due To Backlash Over Past Antisemitism And Racism

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Dem Senate Nominee Epically Rips Laura Loomer After She Calls Her A 'B*tch' In Racist Rant

Angie Nixon; Laura Loomer
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Loomer Unleashed

After MAGA commentator Laura Loomer called Democratic Senate nominee Angie Nixon and several other prominent Black politicians "ghetto Black b*tches" in a racist rant on Loomer Unleashed, Nixon clapped back with a blunt reminder of Loomer's own actions.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 31, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

After far-right commentator Laura Loomer published racist remarks disparaging Florida U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon and other Black female lawmakers, Nixon reminded critics of the time Loomer actually ate dog food on camera.

Loomer said "These women are all ghetto, entitled, race-obsessed, destructive black B*TCHES who are completely unfit for the power they hold" in remarks on X that accompanied a video of similar and more elaborate remarks she made on a radio program.

In a clip from her show Loomer Unleashed, Loomer claimed that "stereotypes exist for a reason" and suggested other "members of the Black community" should be "calling out this behavior."

She added:

"Call out the entitlement of these, as I like to call them, "ghetto Black b*tches." And no, that is not painting all Black women with the same brush, but there is a stereotype and I've noticed this stereotype exists in the Democrat party and I don't think it belongs in the United States Senate."
"Unfortunately, it's already in the United States Congress and we've seen very destructive policies and very destructive behavior already carried out by these women."

Loomer then listed Nixon along with Representatives Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, former Representative Cori Bush, and Associate Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson as examples of those whom she says fit "the category":

"I know this will be clipped and that the media will say, 'Well how can people condemn Hasan Piker when you have Laura Loomer out here calling Black women ghetto Black b*tches?' I mean, how can you campaign with Hasan Piker and endorse somebody like Angie Nixon who says that condemning Charlie Kirk's assassination makes you a tool of white supremacy?"
"I'm just not gonna fall for these gotcha politics so ... Guess what, I'm gonna call out these jihadist Muslims, I'm gonna call out the ghetto Black b*tches, I'm gonna call out whoever I wanna call out because I've already been canceled. Been there, done that, been debanked, been deplatformed, got the t-shirt in every single size just to prove it to you."
"I'm not going to be quiet any longer. Like I said a couple of weeks ago, I am so sick of the inaction. I am so sick of people dancing around these topics because they're afraid of being called a racist, or an Islamophobe, or anti-Muslim. I'm so tired of people in the GOP not calling out this behavior for what it is."
"It goes both ways. It goes both ways. You don't get to go demonize white people, and demonize white politicians and white men and say that, you know, there's a white male problem or a white domestic terror problem in America when you behave like an absolute animal."

In her remarks accompanying the video, Loomer added:

"I’m so sick of watching Republicans refuse to speak out forcefully because they are terrified of being called racist or Islamophobic by ghetto black and Muslim communist b*tches. You feelz me?"

You can see her post and the video below.

Nixon later responded:

"Girl. You ate dog food on camera. In the words of @IAMQUEENLATIFAH , “Who you calling a b*tch?”

You can see her post below.

Nixon was referring to the time Loomer shared a video promoting a dog food topper from Pawsitive, a company that has affiliated itself with MAGA politicians and causes.

Loomer told her followers the dog food supplement is "100 percent human grade" made from bison organs. She noted that the product is derived from "protected" Canadian bison free of hormones and vaccines. At one point Loomer ate dog food on camera, remarking that "it tastes like meat" and "actually tastes good."

Loomer did not indicate if Pawsitive had paid her to try the product or if she was promoting it on her own, but in a follow-up post she nonetheless referred to it as "Your one stop shop for dog health and wellness products."

You can see her post and the video of her promoting the product below.

That didn't stop Loomer for doubling down on her racism in a vile response to Nixon on X in which she likened her to a dog:

Loomer was swiftly called out.

Another classic example of the importance of thinking before tweeting.

Latest News

Elon Musk; box art from Grand Theft Auto VI
Trending

Elon Musk Dragged For His Hypocrisy After Explaining Why He Won't Play 'Grand Theft Auto 6' In Resurfaced Clip

Donald Trump
Viral Post

Trump Just Told Americans To Stop Whining About AI Data Centers In Their Communities—And Even His Supporters Are Furious

Rajendra Dawadi speaks about the lifesaving evacuation of his school in Nepal.
Trending

Nepal Principal Hailed As Hero After Saving Nearly 1,000 Kids With Evacuation Just Minutes Before Deadly Flash Floods Destroyed School

Kevin Sobieski and Andy Cohen
Celebrities

Andy Cohen Clears The Air With Hilarious Response After Fans Think He Was Drunk On Red Carpet

More from Trending

Randy Quaid; Anne Hathaway
Bobby Bank/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney

Randy Quaid Dragged After Raging About Anne Hathaway Being Too 'Woke' For 'Days Of Thunder' Sequel

In 1990, Paramount Pictures released the NASCAR centered film Days of Thunder starring Tom Cruise and a relatively unknown actor, Nicole Kidman. The movie set became the place the pair began a relationship that resulted in a 10-year marriage.

Their divorce was finalized in 2001.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
@atrupar/X

Trump Tried To Rip Obama And Biden While Speaking To NASA Scientists—And Their Reaction Is Everything

President Donald Trump was met with silence from a group of NASA scientist who had gathered to hear him speak at Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center only for Trump to launch into grievances about former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Trump was at the facility to award the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, the crew members of Artemis II who formed the first mission to bring astronauts toward the Moon in over half a century.

Keep ReadingShow less
James Clyburn; Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

Dem Rep. Sparks Debate After Asserting That Impeaching Trump Shouldn't Be 'Priority' If Dems Take Back House

South Carolina Democratic Representative Jim Clyburn has left people torn after recommending that Democrats should not make impeaching President Donald Trump a "priority" if they take back the House of Representatives in November's midterm elections.

Trump is the only president to be impeached twice. The Senate acquitted him after he was accused of soliciting political favors from Ukraine. Trump would later be acquitted on charges that he incited an insurrection against the government after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol building in 2021.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Dolly Parton
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; Theo Wargo/WireImage

Trump Just Shared An AI Photo Of Himself With Dolly Parton—And Fans Are Having None Of It

President Donald Trump sparked backlash from fans of legendary performer Dolly Parton after he shared an AI-generated photo of himself with Parton on social media.

There do not exist any photos of Trump with Parton, who died last week after a brief battle with cancer. Parton's family buried the singer, actress, and philanthropist next to her late husband, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hailey, Justin, and Jack Bieber
@haileybieber/Instagram

Video Of Justin Bieber's 2-Year-Old Son Playing Golf Has Fans Convinced That He's A Child Prodigy

Most parents will agree that a child's first few years of birthdays are monumental. Not only is their child growing up, but with each birthday, their child develops new skills and becomes more and more their own person.

But most parents cannot say that one of their child's skills is a prodigy-level understanding of a sport.

Keep ReadingShow less