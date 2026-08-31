Dem Senate Nominee Epically Rips Laura Loomer After She Calls Her A 'B*tch' In Racist Rant

After far-right commentator Laura Loomer published racist remarks disparaging Florida U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon and other Black female lawmakers, Nixon reminded critics of the time Loomer actually ate dog food on camera.



Loomer said "These women are all ghetto, entitled, race-obsessed, destructive black B*TCHES who are completely unfit for the power they hold" in remarks on X that accompanied a video of similar and more elaborate remarks she made on a radio program.

In a clip from her show Loomer Unleashed, Loomer claimed that "stereotypes exist for a reason" and suggested other "members of the Black community" should be "calling out this behavior."

She added:

"Call out the entitlement of these, as I like to call them, "ghetto Black b*tches." And no, that is not painting all Black women with the same brush, but there is a stereotype and I've noticed this stereotype exists in the Democrat party and I don't think it belongs in the United States Senate."

"Unfortunately, it's already in the United States Congress and we've seen very destructive policies and very destructive behavior already carried out by these women."

Loomer then listed Nixon along with Representatives Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley, former Representative Cori Bush, and Associate Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson as examples of those whom she says fit "the category":

"I know this will be clipped and that the media will say, 'Well how can people condemn Hasan Piker when you have Laura Loomer out here calling Black women ghetto Black b*tches?' I mean, how can you campaign with Hasan Piker and endorse somebody like Angie Nixon who says that condemning Charlie Kirk's assassination makes you a tool of white supremacy?"

"I'm just not gonna fall for these gotcha politics so ... Guess what, I'm gonna call out these jihadist Muslims, I'm gonna call out the ghetto Black b*tches, I'm gonna call out whoever I wanna call out because I've already been canceled. Been there, done that, been debanked, been deplatformed, got the t-shirt in every single size just to prove it to you."

"I'm not going to be quiet any longer. Like I said a couple of weeks ago, I am so sick of the inaction. I am so sick of people dancing around these topics because they're afraid of being called a racist, or an Islamophobe, or anti-Muslim. I'm so tired of people in the GOP not calling out this behavior for what it is."

"It goes both ways. It goes both ways. You don't get to go demonize white people, and demonize white politicians and white men and say that, you know, there's a white male problem or a white domestic terror problem in America when you behave like an absolute animal."

In her remarks accompanying the video, Loomer added:

"I’m so sick of watching Republicans refuse to speak out forcefully because they are terrified of being called racist or Islamophobic by ghetto black and Muslim communist b*tches. You feelz me?"

You can see her post and the video below.

Nixon later responded:

"Girl. You ate dog food on camera. In the words of @IAMQUEENLATIFAH , “Who you calling a b*tch?”

You can see her post below.

Nixon was referring to the time Loomer shared a video promoting a dog food topper from Pawsitive, a company that has affiliated itself with MAGA politicians and causes.

Loomer told her followers the dog food supplement is "100 percent human grade" made from bison organs. She noted that the product is derived from "protected" Canadian bison free of hormones and vaccines. At one point Loomer ate dog food on camera, remarking that "it tastes like meat" and "actually tastes good."

Loomer did not indicate if Pawsitive had paid her to try the product or if she was promoting it on her own, but in a follow-up post she nonetheless referred to it as "Your one stop shop for dog health and wellness products."

You can see her post and the video of her promoting the product below.

That didn't stop Loomer for doubling down on her racism in a vile response to Nixon on X in which she likened her to a dog:

Loomer was swiftly called out.

Another classic example of the importance of thinking before tweeting.