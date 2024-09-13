Far-Right Activist Gets Slammed By MTG For Racist Post About Harris—And Wait What?

After far-right activist Laura Loomer posted a disgustingly racist post on X about the White House smelling "like curry" if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected, Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of all people actually spoke out to call her comments "appalling."

The unlikely internet feud started after Loomer posted the following message to her following of fellow conspiracy theorists in response to a post Harris had shared about her family:

“White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand."

You can see her disturbing post below.





X.com/LauraLoomer





This apparently out-MTG'd even Greene herself, who moved to shut Loomer down, claiming the post is not representative of what former President Donald Trump's supporters believe:



"This is appalling and extremely racist. It does not represent who we are as Republicans or MAGA. This does not represent President Trump. This type of behavior should not be tolerated ever."

"[Loomer] should take this down."

You can see her post below.

Loomer felt this was rich coming from Greene given her own sordid history, particularly her now-infamous claim about "Jewish space lasers," and responded with a message that also criticized Greene in her role for backing former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy against the desires of Congress' MAGA contingent:

"I denounced MTG 2 years ago. I don’t want the support of a woman who goes around saying Jews control the world with space lasers and a woman who used her campaign funds to pay for the Ye2024 domain the same day Donald Trump had dinner with Kanye West and is now under investigation by the FEC."

"MTG sold out to Kevin McCarthy. It’s an honor to be denounced by this disloyal woman who has accomplished nothing during her time in Congress. MTG doesn’t speak for MAGA."

You can see her post below.



And the feud continued, with Greene issuing the following response, which is strange considering she once suggested that there is an ongoing "Islamic invasion" of the United States government and her claim that "Democrats are controlled now by the Jihad squad":

"I’m always so proud of the kind, loving, and welcoming spirit of MAGA and the Republican Party. We have the winning policies that represent every American and put our country first. This is why Laura Loomer’s nasty, racist, and divisive rhetoric should not be tolerated. We are not the left."

Again: What?!

Then Loomer went all in:

"You accused Jews of using space lasers to control the world and you called the former Executive Director of Black Voices for Trump [Harrison Floyd] a “Ni**er” according to him."

"You are attacking Donald Trump and his strongest supporters ahead of the election because you are jealous you were not at the debate. Everyone can see through you. You call black men the N word. Who are you to be accusing anyone of being a racist?"

You can see her post below.

She also accused Greene of disloyalty:



"We are 50 days out from the election and [Greene] is speaking to the leftist media attacking President Trump’s strongest Allies. Can someone say jealous?"

"Ps: MTG has been telling election integrity activists in Georgia that she doesn’t think Trump will win. Why is she doing this?"

You can see her post below.



A defiant Greene later said:

"Our movement should lead on the issues the American people care about inflation, the economy, [and] the invasion at our border. And the Biden/Harris regime is responsible, that’s what Republicans should be focused on."

"Not identity politics or personal lives. Laura Loomer’s outright lies, instability, and manic toxicity have no place in MAGA."

You can see her post below.



Then Loomer got really personal:



"While you were busy having sexual affairs, cheating on your husband and getting divorced, and propping up [McCarthy] and engaging in insider trading in Congress [Greene], I broke many of the stories regarding the weaponized lawfare against President Trump."

"I traveled to the Darien Gap to expose the invasion first hand and captured illegal Aliens on camera who pledged to vote for Democrats. I took down [Ron DeSantis] and defended Donald Trump from all of the backstabbers who tried to defeat him in the primary."

"I have exposed the bias of Judge Merchan and his daughter’s entire corrupt enterprise. You haven’t said a word about the crooked judge and his daughter’s consulting company or the fact that Judge Merchan’s daughter’s business partner is being forced to appear before the House Judiciary Committee tomorrow."

"You just took a month long vacation right after Donald Trump was almost assassinated and you have lied about impeaching Biden, you lied about impeaching Mayorkas, and you lied about releasing the J6 tapes and then said they shouldn’t be released. I have done all of the heavy lifting while you have been writing books and attacking Trump’s closest Allies in an effort to elevate yourself."

She took Greene to task for criticizing Trump's running mate J.D. Vance and accused her of "telling voters in Georgia that Donald Trump is not going to win the election and so you think it’s best to forge an alliance with [Harris]." Loomer questioned why Greene "declined to assist election integrity activists in Georgia who are trying to secure the election" and why she is "going around telling people Donald Trump can’t win the election."

She concluded:



"You haven’t done anything to help Trump… You wrote a book and took a month long vacation while I have been working 24/7 to support Trump."

You can see her post below.



No one had ever seen anything like it.







And many noted that Greene is not one to talk.



This wasn't the first public clash between Greene and Loomer.



The two high-profile MAGA figures have exchanged barbs over the years, including an incident last year when Greene reacted to reports of Trump considering Loomer for his campaign. Greene labeled Loomer “mentally unstable and a documented liar,” cautioning Trump against “hiring or doing business with a liar.”

Despite the feud, Trump has continued to show support for both women and traveled with Loomer this week to a September 11 remembrance at a lower Manhattan fire station, igniting controversy because of her prior claims that the terrorist attacks—which resulted in nearly 3,000 deaths and were the impetus for the War on Terror—was an "inside job."