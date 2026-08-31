MAGA Now Threatening To Boycott NFL After Announcer Al Michaels Makes Jab At Trump Over 'Lake America'

Some of President Donald Trump's supporters are reportedly threatening to boycott the NFL after longtime commentator Al Michaels made a joke about President Trump's rash decision to rename Lake Ontario to "Lake America."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the United States was considering "changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don't expect to [be] doing much business with Ontario any longer."

Trump later signed an executive order directing U.S. government agencies to refer to Lake Ontario as “Lake America.” The change applies only to official U.S. government usage and does not alter the lake’s name in Canada or in international usage.

Speaking on Thursday during a preseason matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots in Cleveland, Ohio, Michaels—who is a known conservative—joked about Trump's decision as the broadcast showed footage of Lake Erie, one of the other Great Lakes, that borders the city.

He said:

"That is Lake Erie. We think it is still called Lake Erie. We're not quite sure at this point. But we'll be by Lake something like Ontario or whatever it's going to be called by the time we get to Buffalo (for Week 1)."

"Anyway, you know what I'm talking about. Some of you do. Read the news."

The footage of Michaels' remarks circulated after it was shared by political analyst Brian Allen, who noted that "Trump supporters are threatening to boycott the NFL" after Michaels' remarks.

But critics say those threats ring hollow as the president's support continues to dwindle, and MAGA complaints will amount to little more than yelling online.













For what it's worth, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has rejected Trump's name change, pointing out that the lake’s name dates back more than 400 years—long before the creation of Canada as a federation and the United States’ Declaration of Independence.

Carney acknowledged that "We know that America is changing. Their trading relationships, their foreign policies, their national monuments, their hydronyms." He stressed, however, that Canadians also know that naming reality means calling it Lake Ontario – then, now and always."

Sorry, Trump supporters. We're not interested in playing along with your version of reality.