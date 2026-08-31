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Andrew Garfield Praised For His Nuanced Take On Actors Who Choose To Get Botox

Andrew Garfield
Vanity Fair/YouTube

While taking Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test, Andrew Garfield was asked by his Magic Faraway Tree costar Claire Foy if he thinks that Botox prevents actors from being able to show emotion—and his nuanced answer has fans applauding.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 31, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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As Botox and other anti-aging methods become more popular and accessible, there's an ongoing conversation among entertainment enthusiasts about aging gracefully and actors performing expressively.

For example, Botox, commonly used on the forehead, around the eyes, and around the mouth, relaxes the skin and the muscles underneath to prevent wrinkles. As a result, the treatment can dramatically change a person's facial expressions and limit how they convey emotions nonverbally.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Magic Faraway Tree costars Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy completed Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test, and when asked about Botox, Garfield was prepared with the perfect answer.

Foy first asked Garfield if he felt there was such a thing as being "too emotional" on screen.

"Yes."

When asked for an example, Garfield laughed and said:

"Me! Me. 100 percent me."

Foy pressed on, asking:

"Do you think that Botox is preventing that from being a reality?"

Garfield thought for a moment and said:

"Oh god, that's tricky."
"I want to tread a bit carefully here, because I have, obviously, a very particular belief that it would be great if we lived in a society where no one felt the pressure to do anything to their faces."
"But, unfortunately, I understand that we're in a society where there is a pressure to do stuff to our faces, especially for women."

Curious now, Foy asked:

"Do you think that actors doing things to their faces is the reason why other people do things to their faces?"

Garfield offered thoughtfully:

"I think, for better or worse, people look to people in the public eye to decide what the norm is, or what is 'aspirational,' and I think it's..."
"...Yeah, I think there is a responsibility that we have, being in the public eye, to take care of our faces in a natural way."

You can watch the segment here:

@hotchismedaily

Interesting #andrewgarfield #botox #liedetectortest #acting #fyp

TikTokers appreciated Garfield's thoughtful response.

@hotchismedaily/TikTok

@hotchismedaily/TikTok

@hotchismedaily/TikTok

@hotchismedaily/TikTok

@hotchismedaily/TikTok

@hotchismedaily/TikTok

The clip also went viral on X, where users were impressed by Garfield's nuanced take on Botox.



You can watch the full interview here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Botox and how it's impacted actors' performances will inevitably be a part of the larger entertainment industry conversation going forward, but Andrew Garfield offered a delicate take here about the relationship between performers and the public.

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