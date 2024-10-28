Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Andrew Garfield Has Classy Response To Haters Who Tell Him He's Not The Best Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man
Sony/Marvel

The actor shared his answer to how he reacts when Marvel fans tell him to his face that he isn't the best actor to play Spider-Man—and fans are loving his mature response.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 28, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Andrew Garfield had a brilliant response to fans who told him he was not their favorite actor to have played Spider-Man.

The 40-year-old British and American actor earned worldwide recognition in 2012 when he was cast opposite Emma Stone as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man, a reboot of the Spider-Man film series featuring Tobey Maguire.

He also starred in the 2014 sequel film, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and was contracted to reprise his role in a third film that was ultimately canceled.

Tom Holland was the last actor to take up the mantle of playing Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, starting with a cameo in 2017's Captain America: Civil War that preceded the MCU trilogy of Spider-Man films that featured him as the eponymous superhero.

In 2021, Holland was joined by Maguire and Garfield reprising their roles as their versions of Spider-Man in the multiverse-colliding event of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While the three actors respectively put their unique stamp on their portrayals in the cannon films and imbued Spider-Man with gravitas stemming from authentic life experiences, it was inevitable for the fandom to compare notes and rank their favorite actor.

Garfield had this to say at a panel when asked his thoughts on those who've spoken negatively about his contribution to the character.

“I’m 40 years old. And I know myself now."
"And so if you love me, love me. And if you don’t love me that’s your loss.”

You can watch the clip shared by The Film Zone on Instagram here.


Fans were here for his self-love response and disagreed with the naysayers.

@thefilmzone/Instagram

@thefilmzone/Instagram

@thefilmzone/Instagram

@thefilmzone/Instagram

@thefilmzone/Instagram

@thefilmzone/Instagram

@thefilmzone/Instagram

While many users remained impressed, they couldn't get past one thing about him.

@thefilmzone/Instagram

@thefilmzone/Instagram

@thefilmzone/Instagram

@thefilmzone/Instagram

@thefilmzone/Instagram

@thefilmzone/Instagram

@thefilmzone/Instagram

@thefilmzone/Instagram

Garfield is an Academy Award-nominated actor for his portrayals of Desmond Doss in the 2016 war film Hacksaw Ridge and Jonathan Larson in the 2021 musical drama Tick, Tick... Boom!

He had his breakthrough in films like Never Let Me Go and The Social Network, the latter of which he was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Supporting Role.

He currently stars in the romantic drama film We Live in Time starring opposite Florence Pugh.

The subject matter in We Live in Time relating to cancer is resonating with moviegoers, especially during Breast Cancer Awareness month, which is in October.

Garfield recently opened up on an episode of Sesame Street about how much he misses his mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.

Latest News

Screenshot of Donald Trump
2024 Election

Democratic Party Perfectly Trolls Trump With Projected Messages Outside MSG Rally

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Kevin Bacon dancing to the mailbox
@kevinbacon/X

Kevin Bacon Just Danced His Way To The Mailbox To Vote—And The Vibe Is Everything

Kevin Bacon just cut loose all the way to the mailbox to cast his vote early in the 2024 election.

The Footloose actor took to his socials and posted a video of himself doing the grapevine down the street to drop off his sealed mail-ballot to the apropos tune of Bonnie Raitt's "Love Letter."

Keep ReadingShow less
Zachary Levi; Gavin Creel
@zacharylevi/Instagram; Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Zachary Levi Slammed After Blaming Broadway Star Gavin Creel's Death On COVID Vaccine

Actor Zachary Levi is under fire following comments he made about the death of Broadway star Gavin Creel in an Instagram video.

Creel passed away September 30, 2024 at age 48 of metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath sarcoma, a rare form of cancer with which he was just diagnosed in July.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Jason Selvig and Michele Morrow
@TheGoodLiars/X

Comedian Epically Trolls NC GOP Candidate Who Called For Obama's Execution In Viral Video

Michele Morrow, the GOP nominee for North Carolina's superintendent of public instruction, was widely mocked after the comedy duo The Good Liars trolled her by asking her if she'd autograph a collection of her tweets calling for the execution of former President Barack Obama.

Jason Selvig, one half of the duo, pretended to be a "fan of the work [Morrow's] done" and asked her if she'd be willing to give him her autograph.

Keep ReadingShow less
The United states of America as seen on a globe
yellow and green globe
Photo by Jen Theodore on Unsplash

Foreigners Share The Weirdest Things About America We Don't Realize Are Weird

When Americans travel abroad, it doesn't take them long to notice that things work a little differently in the country they're visiting than they do back home.

Indeed, certain customs and behaviors they witness they might consider downright weird.

Keep ReadingShow less
alien
Leo_Visions on Unsplash

People Describe Things They Swear They Saw But Have No Proof

At one time or another, we've probably all said something along the lines of, "You'll never believe what I saw."

But with rise of visuals on social media, the new phrase is "pics or it didn't happen."

Keep ReadingShow less