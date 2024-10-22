Florence Pugh Pens Poignant Response To 'We Live In Time' Fan Who Lost Mom To Cancer

Actor Florence Pugh penned a heartwarming response to a fan who was moved by her performance in We Live in Time, with its tough subject matter that hit close to home.
We Live in Time stars Pugh and Andrew Garfield as a couple, named Almut and Tobias, whose paths collide in a car crash and eventually form a romantic bond.
The film follows the couple's journey from falling in love to career struggles and eventual parenthood told through a series of flashbacks as they grapple with Almut's ovarian cancer diagnosis.
You can watch a trailer here.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Pugh recently shared a post expressing gratitude for being a part of We Live in Time.
The slide of images accompanying the post included behind-the-scenes footage from the set featuring the cast and crew who worked on the film.
Pugh expressed that it was "a powerful thing to witness" feeling the audience anticipating the movie's release.
"It’s a piece of work and a piece of life that I’m so proud of. I’m so grateful for my own sliding of doors, for which another film moved by two months (the exact amount of time WLIT needed..) and I was able to squeeze this special movie in."
She continued:
"I’ve been desperate for a role like this for a few years. A woman who is current and relatable and going through all of the conversations modern women are going through daily."
"Not only am I constantly proud of the outcome, I’m just so aware of how many incredible masterminds came together to make it and then crew that made it possible."
"Every. Single. Direction. There was this unbelievably insane talent to the left and right."
She gave shout-outs to Nick Payne, who wrote the script for WLIT, and to director John Crowley whose collaborations contributed to a career highlight.
Pugh also thanked the "phenomenal" cast, particularly Garfield, her onscreen partner.
"Thank you Andrew," she said, adding, "I’ll forever be empowered by what we created together and the performer you made me want to be each day."
The post ended with:
"To those who can watch it, I hope it did all the right things it was suppose to. To those who can’t yet… soz. Love me x"
Many people praised Pugh's work on the film, but one comment from a fan struck a chord with the actor with her incredible story.
A fan named Sophie, who related to the film, was compelled to reach out to Pugh in a lengthy message expressing gratitude for Pugh's performance.
Sophie wrote:
"My mom was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer when I was 2, given 6 months to live."
"She stuck it out thru 4 years of chemo and drugs and treatment to give me a chance at remember her, and she passed when I was 6."
"You and Andrew are two of my favorite actors ever, point blank. I saw lots of promo for the film bc I love you both, but I wasn't sure I'd be able to watch due to the direct parallels to my own trauma."
However, Sophie had a change of heart and saw the movie in a "fully empty theater" with her late mother's stuffed animal and a box of tissues.
"And god I'm so glad I did," she said.
"It is seriously one of the most beautiful, moving, exceptional movies I've ever seen."
"You captured every emotion my mom felt so beautifully. I only have a couple journal entries left of her, so god, Florence, your performance is such a gift."
"I was so little, so sheltered, I didn't understand what she was experiencing. Getting to witness it thru this film - I just can't express my gratitude enough."
Sophie thanked the actor for "bringing my experience to life."
"I can't express how much this film means to me. I will be holding it close the rest of my life. So much love," she wrote.
The fan signed off as the "real life 24-year-old ella (named Sophie)"–a reference to Pugh's on-screen daughter in the film.
The message concluded with a succession of heart hands emojis.
@sophietemple21/X
Pugh was incredibly moved by the powerful message and wrote the following heartfelt response.
“hello Sophie. Florence here. Just wanted to say thank you for taking the time to write your heart here in the comments."
“It goes without saying that I am incredibly sorry for your loss, especially at such a young age. I can’t imagine the ways that it affects one’s life and the processing that inevitably comes for years after.”
The 28-year-old Academy Award-nominated actor continued:
“It’s always the wish that my work speaks to someone, somewhere, feeling the same thing."
“To read just how much it meant to you is not only a privilege to hear, but feels like a gift knowing that it’s helped in someway. Thank you for sharing your story.”
Florence added:
“I appreciate your time both in watching the movie and in writing me here."
“To hear that the work we made matters, genuinely gives me the energy needed to tackle these honest stories again and again."
"So, thank you. Love FP X”
@florencepugh/X
Social media users were touched by the sweet interaction.
The topic was covered as part of a lesson on a recent episode of Sesame Street when Andrew Garfield opened up about how much he misses his mom, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.
When Elmo told Garfield he was sorry for his loss, the actor responded by saying an apology was not necessary and that dealing with such a loss was "like a gift."
In the incredibly moving segment, Garfield explained:
“You know, that sadness, it’s kind of a gift. It's kind of a lovely thing to feel in a way because it means you really loved somebody when you miss them."
He continued:
"And when I miss someone, I remember. When I miss my mom, I remember all the cuddles I used to get from her. All the hugs I used to get from her."
"It makes me feel close to her when I miss her, in a strange way. So, I’m happy to have all the memories of my mom and all the joy she brought me."
"And the joy she brought my brother, and my dad, everyone she ever met, everyone around her."
He added:
"When I miss her, I remember it’s because she made me so happy. I can celebrate her and I can miss her at the same time.”
We Live in Time is currently in theaters garnering positive reviews, particularly for the moving performances by its lead actors.