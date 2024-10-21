Skip to content

Michael Steele Nails The 'Most Disturbing' Part Of Trump's Arnold Palmer Manhood Rant

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Andrew Garfield Talking To Elmo On 'Sesame Street' About Missing His Late Mom Has Us In Tears

Andrew Garfield with Elmo
Sesame Workshop

The actor sat down with Elmo to have a poignant talk about grief after losing his mom to cancer in 2019—and it's hitting the internet right in the feels.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 21, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Actor Andrew Garfield had a heart-to-heart conversation with Elmo about how much he misses his mom since her death from pancreatic cancer in 2019.

The subject of grief was featured on a recent episode of Sesame Street in which Garfield, 41, sat down with Elmo. The compassionate Muppet asked the actor how he was doing.

"You sure you wanna listen?" asked Garfield, to which Elmo replied, "I would love to listen."

Garfield paused to reflect and said:

"I'm just thinking about my mom today. You know, she passed away not too long ago."

"I just miss her a lot," he said as the two shared a heartfelt moment while sitting on the steps of a NY brownstone, a familiar setting seen in many episodes of the popular educational children's series.

When Elmo said he was "sorry" to hear about the loss, Garfield told him that he didn't have to apologize, and he shared an important lesson about dealing with loss.

"It's actually kind of okay to miss somebody," Garfield assured Elmo, and he said that the feeling of missing someone was "like a gift."

You can watch the segment here.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The Amazing Spider-Man actor explained:

“You know, that sadness, it’s kind of a gift. It's kind of a lovely thing to feel in a way because it means you really loved somebody when you miss them."
"And when I miss someone, I remember. When I miss my mom, I remember all the cuddles I used to get from her. All the hugs I used to get from her."

Garfield continued:

"It makes me feel close to her when I miss her, in a strange way. So, I’m happy to have all the memories of my mom and all the joy she brought me."
"And the joy she brought my brother, and my dad, everyone she ever met, everyone around her."

He added:

"When I miss her, I remember it’s because she made me so happy. I can celebrate her and I can miss her at the same time.”

Elmo responded, saying, “Wow, Elmo really loves that, Andrew."

Garfield then let Elmo in on a little secret and whispered in his ear:

“Elmo was my mummy’s favorite!”

"Really?" exclaimed Elmo and asked for a hug from his buddy., telling him, "Elmo loves you, Andrew."

There was not a dry eye on the internet.












The British actor's mother, Lynn, died of pancreatic cancer while he was filming The Eyes of Tammy Faye in 2019.

Upon learning of his mother's grave condition, Garfield recalled the conversation he had before flying out to North Carolina to start production on Tammy Faye.

He told Variety:

“She said, ‘I would struggle with you not doing it on account of me.’ I told her, ‘OK, but promise me when it’s time to come home you’ll let me know."

When Lynn's condition worsened, Garfield was able to leave the shoot and travel to England to be by her side as she died.

In an interview on the Today Show, Garfield expressed his constant love for his late mother.

He told anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb:

“For me, grief is unexpressed love, and I’m never going to be able to express fully the love that I have for my mother, the gratitude that I have—that I got given the best mother around."
"It’s a never-ending (thing).”

Garfield is currently promoting his new film, We Live in Time, currently in theaters.

The dramedy touches on the topic of loss.

It follows the relationship of a couple, Tobias, played by Garfield, and Almut, played by Florence Pugh, who wind up building a romantic life together after their paths collide in a car accident.

The film chronicles their life together in flashbacks as they come to terms with Almut being diagnosed with late-stage ovarian cancer.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Cameron Diaz at 'Fortune' magazine's Most Powerful Women Summit
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit

Cameron Diaz Gets Candid About Why She Decided To Leave Hollywood A Decade Ago

Cameron Diaz hasn't been seen on the big screen since 2014's Annie, and during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, the actor revealed why she felt she "had" to leave the entertainment industry.

Diaz, who officially announced her retirement from acting in 2018, is set to grace the screen once again alongside her Annie costar Jamie Foxx in next year's Back in Action.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump and Dave Bautista
Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube

Dave Bautista Brutally Rips 'Whiny Little B*tch' Trump In Epic Video For 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

When it comes to insulting Donald Trump, it's not hard to come up with some really hard-hitting zingers. And in a new video, MCU star Dave Bautista basically said every single one of them.

Bautista recently starred in a segment for Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which he rakes the former president over the coals in the kind of way that reminds you of a high school bully, but in a good way.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Tim Walz hunting
WFAA/YouTube

NRA Gets Bluntly Fact-Checked After Trying To Mock Tim Walz's Handling Of His Shotgun

The National Rifle Association (NRA) was bluntly fact-checked after sharing a video of what they claimed was Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz "attempting to load his shotgun"—only for the conservative gun rights group to be quickly called out for not realizing Walz was actually unloading his gun safely.

The video, set to circus music, featured Walz in a field with a gun, which the organization claimed he was struggling to load. The clip showed Walz bent over, fiddling with the firearm’s mechanism before tapping the butt pad. It concluded with a graphic stating, "that dog don't hunt," implying the Minnesota governor was unfamiliar with how to handle his weapon.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristen Bell; Anna from 'Frozen'
Vanity Fair/YouTube; Disney

Kristen Bell Reveals Hilariously NSFW Joke That Was Slipped Into 'Frozen' Song Lyrics

Kristen Bell revealed that a NSFW joke "slid under the radar" and made it into the final cut of Frozen, and “For the First Time in Forever” will never hit the same again.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actor rewatched some of her notable performances, adding her own commentary along the way.

Keep ReadingShow less
"I Voted" stickers laid out over a table.
Voted printed papers on white surface
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

People Who Ended A Relationship Over Political Views Share Their Experiences

They say "opposites attract".

And indeed, when love is strong enough, two people can learn to live with each other in spite of their differences.

Keep ReadingShow less