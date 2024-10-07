Skip to content

Photo Of Elon Musk Awkwardly Jumping Behind Trump At PA Rally Sparks Hilarious Memes

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Andrew Garfield Pays Hilarious Tribute To Horse That Went Viral For Photobombing Him

Andrew Garfleld; 'We Live in Time' movie poster
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images, A24

The actor gave a humorous fashion nod to the yellow carousel horse who upstaged him and costar Florence Pugh in a first look image from their upcoming film We Live in Time.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 07, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Andrew Garfield showed up at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and cheekily paid a fashion homage to the wacky carousel horse that upstaged him and Florence Pugh in the poster for their new rom-com.

In August, a promotional first look of We Live in Time featured an image of the starring actors getting cuddly riding a carousel.

But the real star of the movie poster was a horse in the foreground poised to stirrup trouble.

The deranged-looking yellow horse head upstaging Garfield and Pugh became an instant viral meme. If the photobombing crazy horse was intentional, it was a genius marketing ploy as the movie created much hee haw online.

If the advance image wasn't meant to generate buzz that way, that horse has already left the gate.

In case you missed it...

It became an equine sensation and really put the "mare" in nightmare.


With the movie just two weeks shy of its October 18 premiere, Garfield has been busy doing press for We Live in Time.

The Film Updates account on X (formerly Twitter) did a double take at images of Garfield arriving at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on October 2 with a small detail on the upper-left side of his denim jacket.

It looked like the Tick, Tick... Boom! star took ownership of the four-legged scene-stealer from the We Live in Time promo shot.

Here's a close-up.

Andrew GarfieldJason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/GettyImages, @FilmUpdates/X

Social media users know who the real star of the movie is.

It's the horse, of course.






There's even a demand for the jacket.


Garfield and Pugh recently sat down with the film's director, John Crowley, to discuss the viral meme and joked that the horse is "too busy" to come to the film's premiere.

On the Late Show, Colbert asked what the deal was with the "demon carousel horse," which led Garfield to do a facepalm.

Laughing, Garfield explained:

"All I can say is…I was about to head into a retreat, a 6-day retreat in Northern California where I would put my phone away and do all these things.
"I was doom-scrolling as you do before I entered this retreat. And I see this image and I think 'Maybe I'm the only one that will notice this insane horse.' "

"It feels like we're in his poster, in a way," he said.

He then recalled having access to his phone again after the 6-day retreat and noticing that Colbert had been talking about the "insane horse."

Garfield jokingly entertained the idea of making a documentary on how the oversight process for the film's first look fell apart after the horse memes went viral.

Here's a snippet from the interview.

We Live in Time follows the relationship of a couple played by Garfield and Pugh, two strangers whose paths collide in a car accident.

They meet for the first time in a hospital room, which later sparks a romantic relationship, and they build a life together.

Latest News

Trish Carter-Goodheart; Dan Foreman
2024 Election

Republican Tells Indigenous Candidate To 'Go Back Where You Came From'—And She Has The Perfect Response

More from Entertainment

Matthew Modine; Millie Bobby Brown
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

Matthew Modine Has Hilarious Reaction To Pic Of Him Officiating Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding

Matthew Modine officiated Millie Bobby Brown's wedding to Jake Bongiovi, son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, and the actor left a hilarious comment on a post celebrating the occasion.

Modine, who played Dr. Martin Brenner, a.k.a. "Papa," opposite Brown's "Eleven" on Stranger Things, made an appearance on the final slide of Bongiovi's Instagram carousel, standing between the couple as the groom read his vows.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Geese in Springfield, Ohio
Scott Olson/Getty Images; Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)

Turns Out A White Ohio Man Was Arrested For Killing Geese In Springfield—Not Haitian Immigrants

It's often said that when it comes to the MAGA movement, "every accusation is an admission."

And there's perhaps no better example than the latest chapter in the saga of the animal life in Springfield, Ohio.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

MTG Blasted For Touting Totally Bonkers Conspiracy About Hurricane Helene

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was criticized after she took to X, formerly Twitter, to claim Democrats "can control the weather," suggesting that they unleashed Hurricane Helene on purpose to harm Republicans.

The death toll from Hurricane Helene rose to 227 on Saturday as the effort to recover bodies continued over a week after the devastating storm battered the Southeast, claiming lives across six states.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cleaning supplies
Photo by Crystal de Passillé-Chabot on Unsplash

People Share Their Best 'I Can't Believe Everyone Doesn't Do This' Hacks

It's 2024, so we can all be honest about this now: adulting can be really hard sometimes. Life can be really hard sometimes.

There is nothing wrong with taking some shortcuts and trying out new life hacks when we see them pop up on social media. The hack might only make a small difference in the grand scheme of things, but who doesn't want life to be a little easier?

Keep ReadingShow less
Luke Bryan; Beyoncé
Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Luke Bryan Sparks Debate With His Advice To Beyoncé After She Was Shut Out Of CMA Awards

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Luke Bryan chimed in on Beyoncé's CMA Awards snub...and to put it mildly, his take did not go over well.

Despite the Cowboy Carter LP debuting at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard‘s Top Country Albums, the album received exactly zero nominations by the Country Music Association.

Keep ReadingShow less