Bizarre Carousel Horse From Andrew Garfield And Florence Pugh's New Movie Is An Instant Meme

Screenshot of Andrew Garfield with Florence Pugh from the new movie "We Live in Time" with overlaying tweet that reads, "The horse is KILLING ME!!!"
A24/StudioCanal

A promo shot from the upcoming movie 'We Live in Time,' starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, has the internet howling over a bizarre-looking carousel horse that steals the spotlight.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiAug 16, 2024
A first-look promotional shot of a new rom-com called We Live in Time featuring British actors Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh was released, but it appears the real star in the photo is going to stirrup trouble.

The still from the movie featured Garfield and Pugh getting cozy riding a carousel, but they were upstaged by one of the ride's horses in the foreground.

Why?

Well, while most of the basswood figures resembling steeds on carousels look elegant, the horse in this particular shot was cartoonishly wacky and, therefore, poised for viral fame.

Here is the image that social media users can't stop talking about.

It's all in mare's stare, the stuff of nightmares.

A24


The internet hee-hawed.


We Live in Time is directed by John Crowley from a screenplay by Nick Payne. It is not about a merry-go-round horse that comes to life and terrorizes carnival guests.

No, this movie centers on Almut and Tobias, played by the lead British actors, two strangers whose paths literally collide in a car accident.

They meet for the first time in a hospital room and eventually start a romantic relationship and build a life together.

However, the internet saw a whole other story and shared their hilarious interpretations of the movie with a variety of memes.












We Live in Time is slated for a U.S. release on October 11, 2024.

Until then, the film could still avoid being marketed as a horror film, but it looks like that horse has left the gate.

