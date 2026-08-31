Trump Dragged After Sharing Bizarre AI Video Of Canada Geese With Guns Defending 'Lake America'

As his trade war with Canada continues to stoke tensions, President Donald Trump is facing criticism for sharing an AI-generated video of Canada geese with his signature pompadour and armed with guns to protect his recently renamed "Lake America."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the United States was considering "changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don't expect to [be] doing much business with Ontario any longer."

Trump later signed an executive order directing U.S. government agencies to refer to Lake Ontario as “Lake America.” The change applies only to official U.S. government usage and does not alter the lake’s name in Canada or in international usage. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has rejected Trump's name change.

Now Trump is mocking the Canadian government and critics by sharing a video that shows a gaggle of Canada geese armed with guns and waving American flags. They stand against the backdrop of the city that is supposed to represent Toronto but looks much more like New York City. The geese have human arms to hold their weapons and sport hair similar to Trump's.

The video is captioned "LAKE AMERICA." At one point, fireworks blast into the air as music plays.

You can see the video below.

People were not impressed by Trump's latest social media post, saying that he is more childish and unhinged than ever.





Trump's post is the latest development since the collapse of Canada-U.S. negotiations over a new trade agreement before a midnight deadline earlier this month. Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on Canadian vehicles starting in 2027.

Carney has already pledged to respond with dollar-for-dollar counter-tariffs to the new 50% U.S. tariff on roughly $20 billion worth of Canadian goods that took effect last week. Trump has also been criticized by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who said Trump is "tariffing his own people" by escalating a trade war against a longstanding ally.