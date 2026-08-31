Skip to content

Trump Just Told Americans To Stop Whining About AI Data Centers In Their Communities—And Even His Supporters Are Furious

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Video Of Justin Bieber's 2-Year-Old Son Playing Golf Has Fans Convinced That He's A Child Prodigy

Hailey, Justin, and Jack Bieber
@haileybieber/Instagram

A viral video of Hailey and Justin Bieber's 2-year-old son Jack hitting a golf ball with an impressive swing has fans predicting that he'll be a golf prodigy.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 31, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Most parents will agree that a child's first few years of birthdays are monumental. Not only is their child growing up, but with each birthday, their child develops new skills and becomes more and more their own person.

But most parents cannot say that one of their child's skills is a prodigy-level understanding of a sport.

Following their son Jack's second birthday, Hailey Bieber shared a gallery of photos and videos, excited that their son had already turned 2.

You can see the Instagram post here:

While everyone could agree that Jack was growing up fast and that the photos were adorable, one item from the gallery in particular caught everyone's attention.

The very last item, a video that was only a few seconds long, featured Jack on the green with a golf club. He expertly lined up the shot, performed his backswing, and struck the ball, even his ankle turning with the motion.

Given his father's interest in golf, it's no surprise that Jack's interested in it, too, but seeing his level of finesse at the age of 2 is impressive.

Some were quick to assume that Jack is a prodigy at golf.

@turnebieber/X

@turnebieber/X

@turnebieber/X

To put this into perspective, the average 2-year-old child has mastered physical skills that include the basics of walking, running, and climbing stairs without falling over or needing other assistance.

Their skills should also include picking up a ball and being able to kick it forward and throw it overhand without assistance, though their aim and throw strength may not come until later.

While some will be enrolled in early dance or gymnastics lessons, most will not develop the skills necessarily to have this proficient of a golf swing until later.

Instagram fans struggled to wrap their minds around his talent, as well.

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

Kicking and throwing a ball are average skills at the age of 2, and a child might even be able to wield a child-sized golf club at that age if given the chance, but Jack's swing feels like something else entirely.

It just goes to show that a child, like a flower, will grow where they are planted, and when a child is surrounded by opportunities to grow, learn, and explore, they might develop skills at younger than average ages.

Latest News

Randy Quaid; Anne Hathaway
Celebrities

Randy Quaid Dragged After Raging About Anne Hathaway Being Too 'Woke' For 'Days Of Thunder' Sequel

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Tried To Rip Obama And Biden While Speaking To NASA Scientists—And Their Reaction Is Everything

James Clyburn; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Dem Rep. Sparks Debate After Asserting That Impeaching Trump Shouldn't Be 'Priority' If Dems Take Back House

Donald Trump; Dolly Parton
Donald Trump

Trump Just Shared An AI Photo Of Himself With Dolly Parton—And Fans Are Having None Of It

More from Entertainment/celebrities

screenshot from WABI TV5 live broadcast
WABI TV5

TV Meteorologist Explains What Happened After He Went Viral For His Giggle Fit During Weather Forecast In Hilarious Clip

Almost everyone has fallen prey to a case of the giggles at the wrong time. In church, during a funeral or memorial moment of silence, performing on stage, while livestreaming, or on the radio or TV during a live broadcast, it's mortifying in the moment, but impossible to control no matter how hard people try.

But while it's embarrassing, there are better and worse places for it to happen. Take a local newscast in Maine, for example.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Canada goose carrying weapon from Donald Trump's AI video
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images; @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump Dragged After Sharing Bizarre AI Video Of Canada Geese With Guns Defending 'Lake America'

As his trade war with Canada continues to stoke tensions, President Donald Trump is facing criticism for sharing an AI-generated video of Canada geese with his signature pompadour and armed with guns to protect his recently renamed "Lake America."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the United States was considering "changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don't expect to [be] doing much business with Ontario any longer."

Keep ReadingShow less
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2025 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

Meghan Markle Bizarrely Criticized Over Post Hours After Dolly Parton's Death Was Announced—And Fans Are Baffled

At this point, “Now why am I in it?” might as well be Meghan Markle’s unofficial motto. And this week, the answer somehow involves Dolly Parton and a jar of apple butter.

Stay with me.

Keep ReadingShow less
Al Michaels; Donald Trump
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Nathan Howard/Pool/Getty Images

MAGA Now Threatening To Boycott NFL After Announcer Al Michaels Makes Jab At Trump Over 'Lake America'

Some of President Donald Trump's supporters are reportedly threatening to boycott the NFL after longtime commentator Al Michaels made a joke about President Trump's rash decision to rename Lake Ontario to "Lake America."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the United States was considering "changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don't expect to [be] doing much business with Ontario any longer."

Keep ReadingShow less
Andrew Garfield
Vanity Fair/YouTube

Andrew Garfield Praised For His Nuanced Take On Actors Who Choose To Get Botox

As Botox and other anti-aging methods become more popular and accessible, there's an ongoing conversation among entertainment enthusiasts about aging gracefully and actors performing expressively.

For example, Botox, commonly used on the forehead, around the eyes, and around the mouth, relaxes the skin and the muscles underneath to prevent wrinkles. As a result, the treatment can dramatically change a person's facial expressions and limit how they convey emotions nonverbally.

Keep ReadingShow less