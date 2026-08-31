Video Of Justin Bieber's 2-Year-Old Son Playing Golf Has Fans Convinced That He's A Child Prodigy

Most parents will agree that a child's first few years of birthdays are monumental. Not only is their child growing up, but with each birthday, their child develops new skills and becomes more and more their own person.

But most parents cannot say that one of their child's skills is a prodigy-level understanding of a sport.

Following their son Jack's second birthday, Hailey Bieber shared a gallery of photos and videos, excited that their son had already turned 2.

You can see the Instagram post here:

While everyone could agree that Jack was growing up fast and that the photos were adorable, one item from the gallery in particular caught everyone's attention.

The very last item, a video that was only a few seconds long, featured Jack on the green with a golf club. He expertly lined up the shot, performed his backswing, and struck the ball, even his ankle turning with the motion.

Given his father's interest in golf, it's no surprise that Jack's interested in it, too, but seeing his level of finesse at the age of 2 is impressive.

Some were quick to assume that Jack is a prodigy at golf.

@turnebieber/X

@turnebieber/X

@turnebieber/X

To put this into perspective, the average 2-year-old child has mastered physical skills that include the basics of walking, running, and climbing stairs without falling over or needing other assistance.

Their skills should also include picking up a ball and being able to kick it forward and throw it overhand without assistance, though their aim and throw strength may not come until later.

While some will be enrolled in early dance or gymnastics lessons, most will not develop the skills necessarily to have this proficient of a golf swing until later.

Instagram fans struggled to wrap their minds around his talent, as well.

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

@haileybieber/Instagram

Kicking and throwing a ball are average skills at the age of 2, and a child might even be able to wield a child-sized golf club at that age if given the chance, but Jack's swing feels like something else entirely.

It just goes to show that a child, like a flower, will grow where they are planted, and when a child is surrounded by opportunities to grow, learn, and explore, they might develop skills at younger than average ages.