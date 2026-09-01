Trump Just Shared An AI Photo Of Himself With Dolly Parton—And Fans Are Having None Of It

President Donald Trump sparked backlash from fans of legendary performer Dolly Parton after he shared an AI-generated photo of himself with Parton on social media.

There do not exist any photos of Trump with Parton, who died last week after a brief battle with cancer. Parton's family buried the singer, actress, and philanthropist next to her late husband, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025.

But Trump posted the AI rendering nonetheless, perhaps out of some odd preoccupation with aligning himself with her publicly. It shows Trump wearing a black suit and flanked by Parton, who is depicted wearing a pink coat.

You can see his post below.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump's post came just days after he was criticized for claiming losing Parton was like losing "a member of the family" since she "really liked me."

In an interview with conservative commentator Glenn Beck, Trump said Parton was "amazing" and said he really "liked her a lot" for liking him even if she wasn't a "political person."

Critics pointed out that Parton and Trump could not be any more dissimilar. Parton was for decades aligned with liberal and progressive organizations, founded a groundbreaking childhood literacy initiative, and advocated on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. Trump's administration has made budget cuts and taken other steps that have harmed the marginalized communities Parton spent decades advocating for.

It's worth pointing out that even Beck laughed at Trump's suggestion—and Parton's fans aren't happy with this latest post.





Regardless of whatever Trump does or says, Parton was never one to make the kind of political statements that he does. In fact, Parton twice turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump's administration. She later declined an offer from the Biden administration, saying that accepting it after turning down Trump would look partisan.

Those actions only serve to demonstrate that she was never the sort of attention seeker that Trump is very much known to be.