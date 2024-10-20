Parents Hilariously Dragged After Getting Mad At Disneyland's Evil Queen For Acting Evil

Disneyland and Disney World are among those places that countless children dream of going to when they are young, and the urge to go often continues into adulthood, especially for parents who want their children to experience the magic for themselves.

While it's perfectly understandable for parents to wish that their trip would go as smoothly as possible, it's also important to remember that little slip-ups will happen and surprising things are bound to occur.

And of course, parents should understand that cast members are supposed to behave like their characters behaved in the Disney films, so if they're not interested in interacting with a villain, they probably shouldn't seek one out.

A person enjoying their day at Disneyland was recording the interactions between Disneyland guests and the cast members starring as Snow White and the Evil Queen to have something to take home to their mom, according to the comments. The beginning of the video featured Snow White taking a selfie with a guest while the Evil Queen paced behind her.

That was when she caught a pair of parents who were not in the mood for the Evil Queen to be...evil.

After being asked to take a selfie and while clearly playing her part, the Evil Queen asked the woman:

"Did you do your makeup yourself?"

The Evil Queen then gave her a disapproving look and proceeded to give her a side-eye as she pivoted away from her.

While some would laugh at this jab and see it purely as part of the character's skit for the day, much like the jabs people at Universal Orlando have come to love while visiting Megatron and The Grinch, the parents the Evil Queen was interacting with in that moment decided this was the animated hill they wanted to die on that day.

Instead of letting the magical quip pass, the man loudly stated:

"Wow! You're not an Evil Queen—you're just ugly! You're straight ugly!"

The woman started issuing a barrage of insults to the Evil Queen, which were indiscernible over the other noises of the crowd, but based on her gesturing and pointing at her phone, she was clearly angry that she had been denied a selfie.

The person portraying Snow White clearly heard what was going on behind her as she turned toward the interaction with a disapproving look.

Despite the disapproving sounds coming from the rest of the crowd and the looks of the cast members, the man continued:

"You're ugly! You have an ugly attitude! Be in part, be the Queen, but..."

Snow White decided the pair of them had had enough of the man's comments, and Snow White linked arms with her arch nemesis and exited the photographing area together.

Over her shoulder, Snow White called to the man:

"You are very grumpy!"

You can watch the interaction here:

@serenamoran Dont be weird like this pls

Some TikTokers were critical of the parents and how cast members are often treated.

Others agreed and shared fond memories of cast members being "evil" towards them.



Some also applauded Snow White and the Evil Queen for how they handled the situation—together.

Everyone wants their day at Disneyland or Disney World to be perfect. But honestly, if they aren't interested in interacting with the villains, they shouldn't seek them out.

The whole point of the villain is to be the villain, which just makes the moments with the princesses and other characters all the sweeter.

