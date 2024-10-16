Olivia Rodrigo Laughs It Off After Scary Fall Right Into Hole On Stage During Concert

Olivia Rodrigo had a scary but apparently minor accident during her Guts World Tour in Australia.
While dashing around the stage to hype the crowd, she suddenly disappeared into a sunken part of it. The crowd gasped and quieted, but Rodrigo caught herself and quickly popped back up onto the stage.
The singer reassured the audience:
“Oh my god, that was fun! I’m OK! Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage!”
People were worried about her.
Fans thought there might be repercussions.
Commenters quoted a Rodrigo song.
Everyone seemed pretty impressed that she handled such an alarming event so well.
Afterward, Rodrigo made light of the situation by using the video in TikTok’s "subtle foreshadowing" trend, using a fan-shot video of the fall.
Rodrigo's Guts World Tour continues this autumn.