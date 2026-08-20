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MAGA Rep. Ripped After He's Caught On Security Cam Riffling Through Voter's Mailbox While Campaigning Door-To-Door

Ring camera screenshot of Randy Fine
@TMZ/X

Republican Rep. Randy Fine was caught on a Florida voter's doorbell camera going through the mail in their mailbox while canvassing door-to-door.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 20, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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On Sunday, MAGA Republican Representative Randy Fine hit the campaign trail, going door to door in Ormond Beach, Florida—part of the 6th congressional district he currently represents.

Fine joined the House of Representatives in April, 2025, after winning the seat during a 2025 special election to fill the vacancy left by Michael Waltz's resignation. Fine, a self-described Zionist, has earned a reputation as a virulent Islamaphobe, compulsive liar, and a well-documented anti-LGBTQ+ bigot.

In addition to sponsoring Florida’s infamous Don’t Say Gay Act, the law that forbids instruction on LGBTQ+ issues in schools, he also wrote a bill to revoke Disney’s special tax district when the company publicly opposed his bigoted law.

While knocking on doors Sunday in advance of Tuesday's GOP primary, Fine rang the bell at one home, seemingly unaware he was being captured by the home's doorbell security camera. As Fine waited on the porch, he noticed the homeowner's mailbox, went over to it, and began to rifle through the contents, looking at each letter inside.

TMZ shared the footage on social media.

Fine’s office confirmed to TMZ that it was Fine seen on the home security camera video.

While it's an invasion of privacy and a violation of public trust, Fine didn't remove anything from the wall-mounted mailbox, nor did he put anything in it, so his actions failed to rise to the level of criminal activity according to a statement by the Ormond Beach Police Department.

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According to a police spokesperson, the homeowner called the police to report a man she didn't know going through her mail. The woman was not home, but was watching the incident happen through her camera app.

She ultimately declined to press charges and the U.S. Postal Service cannot press charges based on Fine's actions.

Despite his office repeatedly verifying Fine was the man in the video, when asked by MS NOW reporter Alexander Tabet about the video on Tuesday, the man Trump has called a "MAGA warrior" pivoted to implying the video was fake and claiming he has no memory of doing what he was caught on camera doing.

People were outraged, but unsurprised given Fine's record.


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This beanbag chair with a head has repeatedly said that his primary duty in Congress is to represent Israel.

[image or embed]
— Steve Dill (@keyboardhero.bsky.social) August 20, 2026 at 12:26 AM


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If you go back to the 1990s, Fine’s career in student government was beset by scandal, with allegations he wrote a grant proposal on behalf of the students and then kept the money, rigged elections, etc. The Dean of Students had to take control from Fine, he was so sick of it all.
— Gerard Harbison (@gerardharbison.bsky.social) August 19, 2026 at 10:58 AM


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Remember this in November.
— kindnessmatters (@djdigitalangel.bsky.social) August 18, 2026 at 2:07 PM


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The only thing surprising about this post is that it hadn't happened before this. Keep voting for this a$hole Florida district 6.
— p (@burnseternal.bsky.social) August 18, 2026 at 9:10 AM


@acidtrain_la; @tadams59x/Threads

This isn’t Fine's first time being caught on camera.

Fine was caught casting votes for other members in the Florida state legislature before he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Some social media users misidentified the infraction as happening at a federal level.

The incident allegedly occurred during a legislative session regarding a bill to outlaw economic boycotts of Israel by the state of Florida. Florida has several pieces of legislation that prohibit state contracts, public investments, and cultural grants with educational institutions, nonprofits, local agencies, and foreign governments that enact boycotts or discriminatory academic policies against Israel.

Fine defeated his GOP challenger—a self-described antisemitic admirer of Adolf Hitler—in Tuesday's Republican primary. He'll next face Democratic businessman and veteran law enforcement officer Eric Yonce in November.

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