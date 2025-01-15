Glenn Close Reveals Why She Hasn't Been In A Relationship In A Decade—And It Makes Sense

Luminary star of the stage and screen Glenn Close revealed why she has been single for a decade during Tuesday's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.
The Academy Award-nominated actor has been married three times, with each ending in divorce. Her last marriage was to executive and venture capitalist David Evans Shaw, to whom she was married since February 2006 before divorcing in August 2015.
The subject of her love life came up when Barrymore asked Close how she and her emotional support dog, Pip—who accompanied her on the couch—were brought together.
Close explained her daughter, actor Annie Starke, found Pip at a kennel in Connecticut and insisted she adopt her after Close had gone through the extremely difficult experience of divorce.
When Barrymore asked Close if she'd "approached a relationship" since the dissolution of her last marriage, she replied, "No," adding:
“I don’t know. I mean, I’m always up for anything, but I’m very happy right now."
You can watch a clip here.
- YouTubeyoutu.be
Barrymore said she was in the same boat, and when she asked Close if she has dabbled in online dating, Close blushed and replied, "Are you crazy? No, I'm too shy to do that."
The host maintained the practice was "So much fun. The search is different."
To which Close said:
"I'm not searching."
"Because I’m not a hugely comfortably social person. So I don’t leap to go to a party at all."
"So yeah, I’m okay."
Readers in the pop culture chat subRedditadmired Close for her stance on why she hasn't been in a rush to find love, and those who felt seen raised a toast.
popculturechat/reddit
popculturechat/reddit
popculturechat/reddit
popculturechat/reddit
popculturechat/reddit
popculturechat/reddit
People in another gossip subReddit, Fauxmoi, also praised Close's candor in being single.
Fauxmoi/reddit
Fauxmoi/reddit
Fauxmoi/reddit
Fauxmoi/reddit
Close was 22 when she was married for the first time in 1969 to musician Cabot Wade, an experience she described as "kind of an arranged marriage." They separated in 1971.
Her next marriage was to grocery heir James Marlas, and it lasted from 1984 to 1987.
She started dating producer John Starke after meeting him on the set of the 1982 comedy drama The World According to Garp, for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.
While the two never tied the knot and separated in 1991, she and Starke share a daughter, Annie, who was born in 1988.
Her upcoming projects include Netflix's new action comedy Back in Action, which will drop on the streaming platform on January 17.
Close is also set to reprise her Tony-winning Broadway role as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard for a film adaptation that is still in development.