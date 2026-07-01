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Dem Rep. Bluntly Hits Trump Official With His Own Past Words After He Claims Being Called A 'Christian Nationalist' Is 'Slander'

Mark Pocan; Russell Vought
C-SPAN

After Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought took offense to being called a "Christian nationalist" by Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan during a Congressional hearing on Tuesday, Pocan called him out by referencing the title of an article Vought wrote contradicting that sentiment.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 01, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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In a contentious back and forth between Wisconsin Democratic Representative Mark Pocan and the Trump administration's Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, Representative Pocan caught Vought out with his own words.

During a congressional hearing on Tuesday, Vought refused to answer direct questions, disputed findings from studies he admitted to having never read, and spouted rehearsed, repetitive right-wing rhetoric to duck Representative Pocan's questions about USAID cuts that led to deaths involving children.

At one point, Representative Pocan pointed out the hypocrisy of Vought constantly proclaiming his Christianity to vilify others and justify his actions, while not following the core values of the faith.

Pocan said:

"...I know you are a Christian nationalist by declaration, by article in—"

Vought interrupted:

"I refuse that slander for—"

Cutting Vought off, Representative Pocan interjected:

"It's not slander. You think that's slander? Do you think calling someone a Christian nationalist is a slander? You wrote an article: 'Is There Anything Actually Wrong With Christian Nationalism?' And now you're saying it's a slander. That's really odd."

You can see the moment here:


@sanderverge/Bluesky

Representative Pocan later noted:

"...if this guy is going to... say Christian nationalism is an insult, he might have some friends to answer to that one for."

People appreciated Representative Pocan bringing the receipts.

Vought is so proud of being a Christian Nationalist, and such an arrogant a-hole when confronted with it. He has broken down our government and implemented Project 2025- taken jobs- taken healthcare and science. At least answer for it.
— Jendem (@jendem74.bsky.social) June 30, 2026 at 4:01 PM


@adavelikeanyother/Bluesky


@danderson9465/X


Hiding their racism & bigotry behind fake & performative Christianity is what these immoral people do . . . We need to call them out on it every chance we get! 💪
— Truth & Facts Matter 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@cancatdo.bsky.social) June 30, 2026 at 4:10 PM


@HarryJoeBanks34/X


Yay for receipts, but I'd also point out he's saying that accusations of being a Christian Nationalist are slanderous.
— Gord (@enotsola.bsky.social) June 30, 2026 at 4:56 PM


Vought insists they use the more modern reference to his nationalist christian movement... the NatCs.#USA #MAGA NatCs
— Cool Xenu 8647 (@coolxenu.bsky.social) June 30, 2026 at 6:04 PM



“How dare you hold me to my words, sir!”
— Jade Jurek (@jjurek.bsky.social) June 30, 2026 at 5:12 PM


@MinzMamie/X


It's slander now? He and his whole Project 2025 have been pushing the Christian Nationalism agenda, have they not?
— Drive The Car Like We Stole It (@thoang1971.bsky.social) June 30, 2026 at 5:17 PM


This is a horrible human being, through and through. Author of Project 25, and he is hell bent on completing the takeover of democracy for a theocracy.
— charlenedev.bsky.social (@charlenedev.bsky.social) June 30, 2026 at 9:48 PM


Rep. Pocan is adept at posing these questions,he is adroit at handling the many tactics of evasion,but, the most important thing Rep. Pocan does is making the nation face the nature of malevolent acts people have intentionally done with ignorant, evil political intentionNotably cutting USAID
— antonomase.bsky.social (@antonomase.bsky.social) July 1, 2026 at 9:29 AM

Vought was credited as a key architect and co-author of Project 2025 for the Heritage Foundation.

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