Skip to content

Woman Rejects Boyfriend's Proposal After He Bought $900 Ring From Walmart—And The Internet Has Thoughts

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Christian School Bans Students From Singing 'KPop Demon Hunters' Songs—And Everyone's Making The Same Point

KPop Demon Hunters
Netflix

A Christian school in England has baffled the internet after banning students from singing the popular songs from KPop Demon Hunters, citing that the film is "opposed to God."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 20, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Here's the truth about content bans: when a group moves to ban a book or movie, their claims often make it obvious that they didn't read the book or watch the movie all the way through.

Sure, they read the title, they looked at the cover or poster, and then they let their preconceived notions take over, deciding that this was something that deserved to be banned.

But in the case of Lilliput Church of England Infant School in Dorset, England, it's clear that they may not have even thought the title all the way through. They've banned their students from watching or singing songs from KPop Demon Hunters on the grounds that it promotes demons and is "opposed to God."

After the film became immensely popular on Netflix and across social media, the staff at the Christian school sent a concerned note to the community's parents. The letter claimed that some community members were "deeply uncomfortable" with the content, especially the demon characters, who they "associate with spiritual forces opposed to God and goodness."

Some parents read the letter and did not agree with the concerns, based on their personal experiences.

According to the BBC, one parent confided:

"I thought it was ridiculous. My daughter is very into KPop, and her and all of her little friends love it."

Another parent agreed:

"It's just a harmless, a nice little thing for them to watch to get their confidence up."

The letter received by parents also went viral online, where Twitter (X) users pointed out two core concerns about the school's banning: the core message of the film as well as the title itself.

Some pointed out, like the parents, that the message was uplifting and individualistic, enjoyable for many kids.




Others pointed out that, while the story does contain demons, the point is to fight them.





Since receiving feedback, the staff at Lilliput Church of England Infant School sympathized with concerned parents but did not otherwise change their decision.

"Thank you to those parents who have shared your thoughts around the positive themes you see in 'KPop Demon Hunters' and its music."
"We completely agree that values like teamwork, courage, and kindness are important for children, and it’s clear from your feedback that many of you feel songs like 'Golden' have helped your children learn about these themes."
"While we fully respect your right to make choices about the content your child engages with at home, we also want to be mindful of the diversity of beliefs within our school community."
"For some Christians, references to demons can feel deeply uncomfortable because they associate them with spiritual forces opposed to God and goodness. From their perspective, even fictional or playful use of this language can conflict with their faith, which emphasises rejecting evil rather than engaging with it, even in entertainment."
“We want to reassure you that we are not asking parents to tell their children that there is anything wrong with enjoying the film or its songs if it aligns with your own views and beliefs, and this will not be the messaging we share in the school either,” the letter continued."
“Our role will simply be to help children understand that some of their peers may hold different views and to explore how we can respect and support those peers in upholding their faith.”

Every school has rules, and certain material may not always be compatible with those rules.

That said, if school officials ban the content, they should make sure they know what they're banning and whether the accusations behind the ban are actually sound.

Latest News

The residents of Springfield react in shock during the church scene where Alice Glick’s fate is discovered in the Season 37 episode “Sashes to Sashes.”
TV & Movies

'The Simpsons' Confirms That Longtime Character They Killed Off Is Now Officially 'Dead As A Doornail'

screenshot of Sean Duffy Fox interview
Political News

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Ripped Over Bonkers Idea For How To Bring 'Civility' Back To Air Travel

Screenshots from @joliebeky's TikTok videos
Trending

Naked Woman Horrified After Finding Maintenance Workers In Her Apartment Without Her Permission

Elon Musk
Political News

Elon Musk Dragged After Programming Grok To Claim He's 'More Fit' Than LeBron James

More from Entertainment/music

Two female co-workers arm wrestle while two male co-workers look on in shock.
Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

People Break Down The Best Petty Drama Happening In Their Workplace

I work from home, and my co-worker is my dog, and it's a scene over here.

When I worked with others, there was rarely a respite from petty squabbles and the drama of life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Daniel Radcliffe
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe Praised For His Incredibly Classy Comments About The 'Harry Potter' Reboot

Daniel Radcliffe has an impressive résumé that includes roles in movies, television shows, commercials, and on stage, but even with his extensive experience, most people know him as Harry Potter in the eight-part Harry Potter movie series, the first adaptation of JK Rowling's seven-novel saga.

So it makes sense that people hope he'll give his blessing when it's time to pass the torch.

Keep ReadingShow less
Frustrated man
Photo by ahmad gunnaivi on Unsplash

Overrated 'Life Hacks' That Actually Make Life Even Harder

We've all spent some time looking for ways to make our lives easier.

But sometimes the hacks we see that promise a way to do something more simply or quickly are actually more complicated than just doing it the way we've always done it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eric Dane & Rebecca Gayheart
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Rebecca Gayheart Poignantly Explains Why She Called Off Divorce From Eric Dane After His ALS Diagnosis

Model and Jawbreaker actor Rebecca Gayheart recently set the record straight about her relationship with Grey's Anatomy alum Eric Dane.

Gayheart, 54, and Dane, 52, married in 2004 and share two teenage daughters. In 2018, Gayheart filed for divorce, but dismissed her filing in March 2025. Less than a month later, Dane publicly announced his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lauea Loomer
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Far-Right Activist Hit With Blunt Reminder After Warning That The GOP Has A 'Nazi Problem'

Far-right activist Laura Loomer was called out for hypocrisy after she tweeted that that the Republican Party has a "Nazi problem."

Loomer’s post was set off in part by far-right pundit Tucker Carlson’s decision to host white nationalist streamer Nick Fuentes on his digital show. Fuentes—whose past comments include calling the genocidal Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler “really f**king cool” and reducing the Holocaust to a joke about baking cookies—appeared in a relaxed, two-hour conversation with Carlson.

Keep ReadingShow less