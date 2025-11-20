Christian School Bans Students From Singing 'KPop Demon Hunters' Songs—And Everyone's Making The Same Point

Here's the truth about content bans: when a group moves to ban a book or movie, their claims often make it obvious that they didn't read the book or watch the movie all the way through.
Sure, they read the title, they looked at the cover or poster, and then they let their preconceived notions take over, deciding that this was something that deserved to be banned.
But in the case of Lilliput Church of England Infant School in Dorset, England, it's clear that they may not have even thought the title all the way through. They've banned their students from watching or singing songs from KPop Demon Hunters on the grounds that it promotes demons and is "opposed to God."
After the film became immensely popular on Netflix and across social media, the staff at the Christian school sent a concerned note to the community's parents. The letter claimed that some community members were "deeply uncomfortable" with the content, especially the demon characters, who they "associate with spiritual forces opposed to God and goodness."
Some parents read the letter and did not agree with the concerns, based on their personal experiences.
According to the BBC, one parent confided:
"I thought it was ridiculous. My daughter is very into KPop, and her and all of her little friends love it."
Another parent agreed:
"It's just a harmless, a nice little thing for them to watch to get their confidence up."
The letter received by parents also went viral online, where Twitter (X) users pointed out two core concerns about the school's banning: the core message of the film as well as the title itself.
Some pointed out, like the parents, that the message was uplifting and individualistic, enjoyable for many kids.
Others pointed out that, while the story does contain demons, the point is to fight them.
Since receiving feedback, the staff at Lilliput Church of England Infant School sympathized with concerned parents but did not otherwise change their decision.
"Thank you to those parents who have shared your thoughts around the positive themes you see in 'KPop Demon Hunters' and its music."
"We completely agree that values like teamwork, courage, and kindness are important for children, and it’s clear from your feedback that many of you feel songs like 'Golden' have helped your children learn about these themes."
"While we fully respect your right to make choices about the content your child engages with at home, we also want to be mindful of the diversity of beliefs within our school community."
"For some Christians, references to demons can feel deeply uncomfortable because they associate them with spiritual forces opposed to God and goodness. From their perspective, even fictional or playful use of this language can conflict with their faith, which emphasises rejecting evil rather than engaging with it, even in entertainment."
“We want to reassure you that we are not asking parents to tell their children that there is anything wrong with enjoying the film or its songs if it aligns with your own views and beliefs, and this will not be the messaging we share in the school either,” the letter continued."
“Our role will simply be to help children understand that some of their peers may hold different views and to explore how we can respect and support those peers in upholding their faith.”
Every school has rules, and certain material may not always be compatible with those rules.
That said, if school officials ban the content, they should make sure they know what they're banning and whether the accusations behind the ban are actually sound.