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White House Dragged After Thanking Trump For Lack Of Hurricanes In North Atlantic In Bonkers Post

Donald Trump
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On Saturday, the White House tried to give credit to President Trump for there not being a single hurricane this year so far in the North Atlantic Ocean—and was swiftly called out.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 14, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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The White House communications team headed by director Steven Cheung is being mocked again for another of their absurd propaganda posts trying to bolster sagging support for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

The Rapid Response 47 X account (@RapidResponse47) quote-shared a post from MAGA influencer Chris Martz, a 2025 graduate of Millersville University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in meteorology who describes himself as an "actor," "politically incorrect," and a "professional pot stirrer."

Martz shared a blank map of the North Atlantic from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA's) Miami, Florida-based National Hurricane Center. The map was labeled, "Seven-Day Graphical Tropical Weather Outlook."

Disregarding what the map said it depicted, Martz captioned his post:

"History has been made! No hurricanes have formed in the North Atlantic Ocean so far this year. This is the FIRST time on record in the satellite era (since 1966) that we have made it to September 12th without at least one Atlantic hurricane yet in the calendar year."
"This is also the first time since at least 1941 that this has happened. Year-to-date ACE is lowest since 1941 as well. If we get through September 21st without any hurricane formations, it will be the first time since 1914 (there were none that season). Can we get there? Nine days to go. The NHC thinks we will notch at least seven more. The race is on."

Martz didn't mention that NOAA predicted back in May that it was going to be an extremely calm hurricane season.

Martz also didn’t mention that hurricane season in the North Atlantic has shifted over the last 100+ years due to changes in atmospheric and oceanic temperatures.

The beginning date was moved back to June 1 while the end date was shifted to November 30, so historical direct comparisons—like Martz citing the conditions as of September in 1941 and 1914 based before the shift—can't be made.

Scientific analysis of historical data shows a lengthening of the overall active hurricane window since the 1970s tied to warming ocean temperatures, with the storm season expanding by roughly five days per decade since 1979. However, Martz, who also claims the title "the anti-Greta Thunberg," is a climate change denier.

Still, desperate for a win after nothing but losses on the home front and internationally, Rapid Response 47 latched onto Martz's post and reshared it with the caption:

"Thank you, President Trump!"

While QAnon and MAGA—both early support bases for Trump—have pushed conspiracy theories about Jewish space lasers, secret weather control satellites, and Democrats causing hurricanes Helene and Milton just to hurt Trump's election chances, thanking Trump for a calm 2026 hurricane season was a stretch for most people, even on Elon Musk's X platform.

@Realjameswhite0/X

The Rapid Response 47 gratitude for the POTUS post got soundly mocked.


@gaughen/X



@PaulLaticks/X





@LincolnsGaurd/X

The "Trump controls the weather" claim from his communications team came on the heels of the POTUS getting battered, dipped, and fried online over his outrageous false claims during the Pentagon's 9/11 25th anniversary memorial ceremony.

Maybe they should step away from the keyboards for a bit.

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