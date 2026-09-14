Lady Gaga Was Spotted With Her Newborn Baby After Recently Giving Birth—And Fans Already Have The Perfect Nickname

If Lady Gaga were ever going to have a baby, there's no doubt that her baby's name would need to be as iconic as hers.

Now that the public has seen Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky with their newborn baby, fans have come up with quite the contender.

Back in 2019, Lady Gaga shared her "10-year plan," which included getting married, starring in more movies, and having children.

And in a March 2020 interview with InStyle, Gaga opened up again about her desire to start a family.

“I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.”

Now, long-time "Mother Monster" seems to be pulling together her plan long before the 2029 deadline. Since completing her Mayhem Ball in April, the "Born This Way" singer slipped from the public eye for most of the spring and summer.

The appearance of Polansky and Gaga in public came as quite the surprise, especially with their new addition after becoming engaged in 2024.

The first appearance was chronicled in a series of photographs acquired by Page Six, featuring Lady Gaga carrying her baby close to her chest in a sling, alongside her fiancé and a friend. The baby appeared to be asleep, their face mostly hidden from view camera.

Regardless, fans quickly began to refer to Gaga's newborn as "Gugu Gaga" or "Goo Goo Gaga."

The nickname was so well-received that it quickly went viral.













It's basically a fact at this point and might as well be the baby's legal name.













Of course it's just a nickname, but it was far too fun of a nickname to pass up!

After all, there's been so much deliberation about her legal name over the years, and countless jokes made about her stage name, it only makes sense that the baby's nickname would be closely connected to hers. At least it's adorable rather than hurtful.