Mary Trump Explains Why Trump Is 'Not Really Trying To Win'—And It's Terrifying

Lady Gaga Responds To Resurfaced Facebook Group Predicting She'd 'Never Be Famous'

Lady Gaga; Facebook group home page
JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous/Facebook

After a TikToker found a Facebook group from some of the Oscar winner's former NYU classmates called 'Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous,' Gaga replied with an uplifting message to fans.

AB Keith
By AB KeithSep 16, 2024
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
Lady Gaga shared an uplifting message on TikTok after a Facebook group named "Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous" resurfaced.

Lady Gaga, a.k.a. Stefani Germanotta, commented on a post about the recently rediscovered, and now-deleted, group created by her former NYU classmates several years ago.

The TikTok created by @instxdk24ds showed a screenshot of the Facebook group's homepage followed by a photo of Lady Gaga with her Academy award listing many, but not all, of her accolades to date:

"1 Oscar, 13 Grammys, 3 Brit awards, 2 Golden Globes, 10 Guinness world records, 5 world music awards, 3 Teen Choice awards, 3 People's Choice awards, 18 MTV video music awards, 2 Critics choice awards, 1 BAFTA award, 2 Billboard women's music awards, 10 billboard music awards, 3 American music awards"

@instxdk24ds/X

@instxdk24ds/X

According to Stereogum, the Oscar winner responded to the video:

“Some people I went to college w made this way back when."
"This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down—gotta keep going.”

@gagavoodo2/X

People on social media not only commended the Joker: Folie à Deux star for her perseverance but also for encouraging others to pursue their dreams.




They also, of course, loved that Gaga had the last laugh.







And things are only looking up for the star.

Her new film Joker: Folie à Deux with Joaquin Phoenix comes out October 4, and she also revealed she's dropping a new album in February with a single expected in October.

Oh, and she and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, got engaged in April.

We think she'll be alright.

