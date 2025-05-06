Skip to content

People Break Down The Small Things Someone Did That Made Them Instantly More Attractive

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Lady Gaga Emotionally Reflects On Record-Breaking Concert In Brazil: 'I Will Never Forget This Moment'

Lady Gaga, performing in Rio de Janeiro
Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation/Getty Images

The singer played for an estimated 2.5 million people at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach on Saturday, breaking Madonna's record for highest concert attendance for a female artist.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMay 06, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

In honor of Women's History Month, Madonna once said she wanted to "rule the world," and it seemed that she had it locked in, given that she held the record for highest concert attendance for a female artist, and by a considerable margin.

But the pop star's record has officially been broken by Lady Gaga after the "Bad Romance" singer's concert at Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach last weekend.

Though the performance started 25 minutes late, Lady Gaga came out on stage and the audience before her "took [her] breath away." The audience was expected to include a whopping 1.5 million attendees, but the artist instead came out to entertain more than 2.5 million people and broke the record of 1.6 million guests in the process.

The "Mother Monster" performed for two hours to her 2.5 million fans, putting on a show that was emotional for the fans and the artist alike.

Throughout the evening, Gaga's performance paid homage to Brazil, first with her green dress with blue and yellow stripes at the end of her song "Abracadabra," and followed by her backup dancers dressed in CBF jerseys during "How Bad Do U Want Me."

The fan favorite moment of the night, however, had to be during the song, "Alejandro," when she unfurled a Brazilian flag and asked an interpreter named Nicholas to deliver a message to the crowd.

"Tonight, we're making history. But no one makes history alone. Without you, the incredible people of Brazil, I wouldn't be living this moment."
"Thank you for making history with me. Brazilians are the reason I can shine. You're as vibrant and beautiful as the sun and moon rising over the ocean, right here on Copacabana Beach."

Lady Gaga later continued her thanks in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show, the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away."
"Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you."
"An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world."
"I know I can’t, but I can say this: if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard. You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights. You can lift yourself up even if it takes some time."
"Thank you, Rio, for waiting for me to come back. Thank you, little monsters all over the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment. Paws up, little monsters. Obrigada. Love, Mother Monster."

Fans were grateful for Lady Gaga's impactful performance and message.

@ladygaga/Instagram

@ladygaga/Instagram

@ladygaga/Instagram

@ladygaga/Instagram

@ladygaga/Instagram

@ladygaga/Instagram

@ladygaga/Instagram

@ladygaga/Instagram

@ladygaga/Instagram

@ladygaga/Instagram

@ladygaga/Instagram

Everyone was touched by Lady Gaga's performance and message, and it's hardly surprising that if someone were to break Madonna's record, it would be Lady Gaga.

Latest News

A man writing a check list in a grid notebook.
Trending

Weird 'Rules' People Made For Themselves Growing Up That They Still Follow

Screenshots from @cassdamm's TikTok video
Trending

Principal Sends Mom Lengthy Email Berating Her Son For Buying A Soda After Leaving Class To Use Bathroom

Screenshots from @beastbfree8's TikTok video
Trending

Couple At The Center Of Incredibly Awkward Proposal That Went Viral Speaks Out

Actor and comedian, Rondell Sheridan
Celebrities

'That's So Raven' Star's Plea

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Wallace from 'Wallace & Gromit' with jam on toast; TikToker Joseph Herscher recreating the scene
Aardman Animations/BBC; @josephmachines/TikTok

TikToker Goes Viral For Creating Real-Life Version Of Infamous 'Wallace & Gromit' Contraption

From The Jetsons to The Pee-wee Herman Show, from Flubber and Casper to Wallace & Gromit, Gen-Xers and Millennials had endless examples of living life with ease, automation, and robotic assistance.

There were machines that could dress us, brush our teeth and hair, and make us breakfast, and we were fascinated with the possibilities behind living in such an assisted world.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from Fox News video of Camryn Kinsey and Jonathan Hunt
Fox News

Former Trump Official Faints And Falls Off Chair In Shocking Moment During Live Fox News Interview

It was sudden: Former Trump administration official and conservative pundit Camryn Kinsey collapsed mid-interview during a live segment on Fox News—and network host Jonathan Hunt, though horrified at first, tried to continue the segment as if nothing happened.

Hunt was interviewing Kinsey for a segment on former President Joe Biden’s recent media appearances when the incident occurred.

Keep ReadingShow less
John Oliver
@LateNightSeth/YouTube

John Oliver Hilariously Explains Why Having A UK Version Of 'SNL' Is A 'Terrible Idea'

John Oliver is not buying into the hype around a British version of Saturday Night Live.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, the English comedian made it clear: bringing SNLacross the Atlantic is, in his words, “a terrible idea.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Nancy Sinatra; Frank Sinatra; Donald Trump
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Nancy Sinatra Shuts Down MAGA Fan Who Claimed Her Famous Dad Would've Voted For Trump

It's no secret that MAGA Republican President Donald Trump hasn't been able to attract the cream of the crop when it comes to the entertainment industry. While Kid Rock, Kevin Sorbo and Scott Baio are Trump ride or dies, pretty much every other Hollywood or music legend or rising star is taking a pass on Trump.

And some outright despise the man and let everyone know. Often.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pope Leo XIV; JD Vance
Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

MAGA Brands New Pope 'Woke' After His Past Tweet Criticizing JD Vance Resurfaces

After Cardinal Robert Prevost—a Chicago-born Roman Catholic Augustine cleric who ministered in Peru and later led the Vatican’s influential Bishops’ office—made history as the first American ever elected Pope in the Church’s 2,000-year history, a tweet from February resurfaced in which he shared an article criticizing Vice President JD Vance for "ranking" his love for others.

And MAGA is not happy about it.

Keep ReadingShow less