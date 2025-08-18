Skip to content

Halle Berry Hilariously Trolls Ex-Husband After His Comments About Her Not Being 'Motherly'

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Emma Stone's Candid Bathroom Confession After Winning Her 2nd Oscar

Jennifer Lawrence handing Emma Stone her oscar with Michel
Kevin Winter / Staff/Getty Images

Lawrence opened up to Vogue about Stone's bathroom confession after winning her second Best Actress Oscar for Poor Things in 2024.

Aug 18, 2025
John Curtis
A novelist, picture book writer and native New Yorker, John is a graduate of Syracuse University and the children's media graduate program at Centennial College.
In 2024, Emma Stone earned her second Academy Award for Best Actress for her memorable performance in Poor Things.

A considerable accomplishment, as she became one of only 15 actors to win in that category multiple times, joining such acting legends as Katherine Hepburn, Frances McDormand and Meryl Streep.

Winning her second Best Actress Oscar by the relatively young age of 35 also landed Stone in an even more exclusive club, joined only by Bette Davis, Jodie Foster, Olivia de Havilland, Luise Rainer, Hillary Swank, and Elizabeth Taylor.

While Streep won two Oscars by 35, one of those two was for Best Supporting Actress for Kramer Vs. Kramer, and Streep wouldn't win her second Best Actress Oscar (and her third Academy Award) until 2012, at age 63, for The Iron Lady.

Such an accomplishment seems like one that should only be celebrated.

However, according to Stone's good friend (and fellow Oscar winner) Jennifer Lawrence, Stone was feeling anything but jovial after winning her second Best Actress Oscar.

In a recent Vogue article, Lawrence, who was onstage to present Stone with her second Best Actress Oscar at the 96th Academy Awards, shared that the two of them shared a tender moment in the ladies' room following Stone's victory.

“In true Emily form, as soon as we got offstage and ran into the bathroom to scream and cry.”
“I whispered, ‘Two-time best-actress winner,’ and she replied, ‘I feel like that’s bad, though.'"

The tender moment, as well as the devoted friendship of the young Oscar Winners, touched many users on X (formerly Twitter), with some hoping that we might have the chance to see the two of them in a film together in the not-too-distant future:










Stone's anxiety about this notable accomplishment likely didn't come as much of a surprise to Lawrence.

The Silver Linings Playbook Oscar winner had a chance to sit down and interview Stone for Elle magazine, where the La La Land star disclosed that she had been suffering anxiety and panic attacks from a very young age.

"Yeah, when I was seven."
"That’s when I started having panic attacks, which I’ve talked about pretty extensively."
“I think your wiring is just kind of what you are."
"My mom always says that I was born with my nerves outside of my body."
"But I’m lucky for the anxiety, because it also makes me high-energy."

Indeed, Lawrence disclosed to Vogue that she was quite worried about Stone needing to shave her head for her role in the upcoming Bugonia, reuniting her with Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos once again, as it brought back some traumatic memories of another notable haircut Stone once had to take on for a role.

She explained:

"I really didn’t want her to shave her head.”
“I had already lived through the Billie Jean King haircut."

However, when Lawrence saw Stone shorn of her trademark red locks, all her fears faded away:

“Honestly, she looked beautiful."
“She pulled it off.”

And with a friend like Lawrence by her side, there's little doubt that she wouldn't have gotten through it, one way or another.

