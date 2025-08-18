Skip to content

Tim Walz's Viral Reaction To Trump's Planned Audit Of Smithsonian Museum Exhibitions Is Spot On

Makeup Brand Sparks Further Backlash With Statement About Using Comedian Matt Rife In Ad

Matt Rife
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

After e.l.f. Cosmetics faced backlash for using controversial comedian Matt Rife in an ad campaign, the brand responded to admit they "missed the mark"—but many fans weren't feeling the non-apology.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 18, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
Content warning: domestic violence, joking about domestic violence

E.l.f. Cosmetics faced serious backlash across all social media platforms just days ago when they decided to hire Matt Rife, who has a history of telling "dark humor" jokes that promote sexism and domestic violence.

One of the brand's most popular promotions was "Show Your(s)elf," which was all about positive self-image, body positivity, and overcoming adversity, so fans were shocked that they selected someone who has joked about domestic violence—which many of their customers revealed they had worked through with makeup and self-expression during the "Show Your(s)elf" campaign.

With tremendous backlash facing them on every platform, e.l.f. issued an apology, which felt like a non-apology to most.

"You know us, we're always listening and we've heard you."
"This campaign aimed to humorously spotlight beauty injustice. We understand we missed the mark with people we care about in our e.l.f. community."
"While e.l.f.ino & schmarnes closes today, we'll continue to make the case against overpriced beauty."

You can see the statement here:

This statement missed the mark for the majority, however.

A few pointed out the irony that e.l.f. was "apologizing" for a campaign that was still readily available on their profile.

As of today, e.l.f.'s TikTok channel has three pinned videos, followed by the apology they republished from Instagram, followed immediately by the offending ad in question. On Instagram, the top three squares of their grid are the apology post, a post celebrating the ad being launched, and the ad itself.

If this really was supposed to be an apology, keeping the offensive content accessible was another questionable choice.

It doesn't sound as if the concerns from the beauty community will be addressed where e.l.f. Cosmetics is concerned, as e.l.f. presents itself as a "forward-thinking" company, implying that they are proactive and always thinking about the next step, while everyone else is looking in the past, worried about things that have already happened.

Take Kory Marchisotto's statement, for example, when he expressed surprise at how this ad was received.

Marchisotto, e.l.f.'s global chief marketing officer, said:

"Obviously, we’re very surprised. There is a big gap between our intention and how this missed the mark for some people… We always aim to deliver positivity, and this one didn’t. So we find ourselves in a position where, quite honestly, that doesn’t feel good for us."
"We [are] very much known for operating in real time, that’s what it means to be in the cultural zeitgeist. So we’re not looking in the rear view mirror when we’re operating the real-time marketing machine."
"All of the signals tell us to keep being humorous, to keep pushing the envelope, to keep leaning into entertainment. That’s what our community loves."

The statements suggest a lack of accountability, combined with and a determination to keep moving forward, no matter the cost.

During a time when there's already a lot of controversy circulating around the beauty community, what's to stop a beauty brand from performing one offensive action after the other, if they snub the concepts of constructive criticism and genuine apologies?

