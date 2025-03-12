Skip to content

Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy Skewers Trump With Brutal Jab About Falling Stock Market

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Lady Gaga Reveals She Battled 'Psychosis' Five Years Ago In Candid New Interview

Lady Gaga
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The singer opened up on The New York Times' podcast The Interview about her recent mental health struggles, admitting that she "was not deeply in touch with reality" before putting in "hard work" to get herself back.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanMar 12, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Singer, songwriter, and performer Lady Gaga opened up this week about an experience that may not have been guessed by looking at her: her years-long struggle with psychosis.

During an interview with the New York Times' podcast The Interview, the singer confided:

"I had psychosis. I was not deeply in touch with reality for a while."
"It took me out of life in a big way, and after a lot of years of hard work, I got myself back."

Lady Gaga's struggles with psychosis were resolved about five years ago, and it was a time in her life that she found to be "increasingly harder to think about."

By talking about it in the interview, however, she hoped to reclaim that part of herself without shame and to possibly help listeners who felt alone or who remained undiagnosed.

Lady Gaga reflected:

"I hate feeling defined by it. It felt like something I felt ashamed of."
"But I don’t think that we should feel ashamed if we go through times like that."
"I mostly just wish to say, it can get better. It did for me, and I’m grateful for that.”

Lady Gaga has been open about her mental health history in the past. During an interview with Oprah, she said a "pill box" she traveled with sounded "like a baby rattle," and there are unmistakable discussions of depression and PTSD in her album Chromatica. But the artist has never been so open about specifically experiencing psychosis.

She also opened up about how it impacted her relationship with her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

"When I met Michael, I was in a much better place, but I remember him saying to me, pretty early on, ‘I know you could be a lot happier than you are.'"
"It was really hard for me to hear him say that because I didn’t want him to think that of me... I wanted him to think I was, like, this happy, totally together person."

You can listen to the clip here:

Fans of Lady Gaga empathized with her experiences.










As easy as it can be to write off successful artists and performers as rich and therefore without problems, it's important to remember that we all go through things, despite how well off we might be financially. Without deeply knowing a person, you can't really say what they've been experiencing behind the scenes.

Latest News

Sarah McBride
Political News

GOP Rep. Abruptly Adjourns Hearing After Being Called Out For Misgendering Trans Rep.

Meteorologist's Reaction Goes Viral After Tornado Hits Station During Live Weather Report
Environment

Meteorologist's Reaction Goes Viral After Tornado Hits Station During Live Weather Report

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Reporter Instantly Fact-Checks Karoline Leavitt After She Proves She Doesn't Know What A Tariff Is

Jay Graber; Mark Zuckerberg
Trending

Bluesky CEO Takes Iconic Jab At Mark Zuckerberg With Message On Her T-Shirt

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshots of Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey and MAGA fan in the crowd
Dropkick Murphys/YouTube, @Wampadude (Jeremy)/X

Trump-Hating Punk Band Makes Epic Wager With Fan After Spotting His MAGA Apparel

Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey made a friendly wager at a recent show with a fan standing among concertgoers who was sporting a MAGA shirt.

The Celtic punk band from Quincy, Massachusetts, are vocal critics of Republican President Donald Trump. The pro-union musicians support the working class and proudly hawk 100% union-made T-shirts to support American laborers.

Keep ReadingShow less
RFK Jr. with Sean Hannity at a Steak 'n Shake
Fox News

RFK Jr. Raves About Steak 'N Shake In Bizarre Fox News Interview—And The Grift Is Real

Here's another bizarro event on everyone's 2025 bingo card that nobody saw coming.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. dined at a Steak 'n Shake and raved about their french fries after the fast food chain announced that it had swapped out seed oils for beef tallow to fry their fries.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tommy Tuberville
Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Tuberville Ripped After Downplaying Stock Market Plunge With Bonkers Excuse

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville was criticized after he deflected concerns about the recent stock market crash amid President Donald Trump's tariff war, claiming that it was bound to happen because the market was simply "over-bloated."

The S&P 500 stumbled as investors struggled to keep up with shifting tariff announcements from President Donald Trump. The uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy pushed the index close to a technical correction—a 10% drop from its recent high.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pete Buttigieg; Screenshot of Elon Musk
Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Fox Business

Buttigieg Calls Out GOP's Hypocrisy After Musk Says Cutting Social Security Is 'The Big One'

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized Republicans' hypocrisy after billionaire Elon Musk said in an interview with Fox Business that the Social Security Administration (SSA) is "the big one to eliminate" as part of his slash-and-burn approach to cutting federal spending.

Musk’s remarks came during an interview with host Larry Kudlow, responding to a question about the possibility of a report addressing waste, fraud, and abuse in federal spending.

Keep ReadingShow less
Man kissing woman's forehead
Photo by Anthony Tran on Unsplash

The Most Wholesome Things People's Partners Do For Them

We've all seen those couples who are so obviously happy and look like they will last forever.

But any truly healthy couple will tell you that the quality of the relationship isn't in the grand, super obvious gestures that everyone can see. It's in the little moments and small, quiet acts that should actually be everyone's relationship goals.

Keep ReadingShow less