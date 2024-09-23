Selena Gomez Tells Critics To 'F**k Off' In Empowering Rant About Sharing Her Struggles With Fans

While everyone can like or dislike any celebrity they wish, some celebrities have naturally become more divisive than others, and Selena Gomez is no exception.
Though many fans applaud the actress, singer-songwriter, and makeup founder and enthusiast for her vulnerability, some enjoy picking apart every decision she makes.
Gomez recently shared that, while she wants to have a family of her own, she is unable to carry a pregnancy herself because of a range of health issues, including Lupus and other autoimmune conditions. Put quite simply, it would be too dangerous and potentially harmful to Gomez and, in turn, to her baby.
Most people were understanding of her comments about this to Vanity Fair and even applauded the actress for bringing added attention to women who are not able to have children the "traditional way."
Gomez also mentioned adopting or hiring a surrogate in order to have a child. Not only did she view these as perfectly viable and acceptable forms of motherhood, which they are, but because she also grew up with her mother's story of being adopted, those options carry with them an added sense of sentimentality.
Some people, however, accused Gomez of attention-seeking behavior, of being in a privileged position to explore pregnancy options, and even of faking her symptoms, but Gomez had a perfect response ready for them.
While attending a recent Women in Film dinner alongside her 11-year-old niece, Gracie, Gomez commented on the recent controversy.
The songwriter was sick of how people minimized others' experiences.
"I truly believe there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help. That is not shameful."
"I shared that I can't have a child. I shared that I have bipolar. F**k off! That's what my life is. That's who I am."
"I truly want to be an advocate for women, and that's why I share. That's why I like to be honest, because everybody's going through something. I don't have it all put together. I'm not... whatever [society wants me to be]. I'm me."
Turning to her niece and another young woman in the room, Gomez continued to inspire the group.
"I'm me, and that's all I can be. Do not ever let anyone tell you that you are not a good person, that you aren't kind, that you aren't creative."
"Screw anyone who tells you you're a victim. You're a survivor in my book."
You can watch the short speech here:
Supporters of Gomez were grateful for her honesty and happy she stood up for herself.
While it might have been easy to let the hateful comments go unchallenged, Gomez instead gave a voice to many individuals who find themselves in a similar situation, but without a platform or support system.
It's important to remember that not everyone has the option to go the "traditional" route, and those individuals will not be less of a parent when they finally welcome a child.