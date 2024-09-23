Skip to content

Melania Gets Brutal Reminder After Launching New Christmas Ornament Grift

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Selena Gomez Tells Critics To 'F**k Off' In Empowering Rant About Sharing Her Struggles With Fans

Selena Gomez
@SGomezNewsCOMs/Twitter

The Only Murders in the Building star had some choice words at a Women in Film dinner for anyone who doesn't like how open she is about her bipolar disorder and her inability to carry children.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 23, 2024
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

While everyone can like or dislike any celebrity they wish, some celebrities have naturally become more divisive than others, and Selena Gomez is no exception.

Though many fans applaud the actress, singer-songwriter, and makeup founder and enthusiast for her vulnerability, some enjoy picking apart every decision she makes.

Gomez recently shared that, while she wants to have a family of her own, she is unable to carry a pregnancy herself because of a range of health issues, including Lupus and other autoimmune conditions. Put quite simply, it would be too dangerous and potentially harmful to Gomez and, in turn, to her baby.

Most people were understanding of her comments about this to Vanity Fair and even applauded the actress for bringing added attention to women who are not able to have children the "traditional way."

Gomez also mentioned adopting or hiring a surrogate in order to have a child. Not only did she view these as perfectly viable and acceptable forms of motherhood, which they are, but because she also grew up with her mother's story of being adopted, those options carry with them an added sense of sentimentality.

Some people, however, accused Gomez of attention-seeking behavior, of being in a privileged position to explore pregnancy options, and even of faking her symptoms, but Gomez had a perfect response ready for them.

While attending a recent Women in Film dinner alongside her 11-year-old niece, Gracie, Gomez commented on the recent controversy.

The songwriter was sick of how people minimized others' experiences.

"I truly believe there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help. That is not shameful."
"I shared that I can't have a child. I shared that I have bipolar. F**k off! That's what my life is. That's who I am."
"I truly want to be an advocate for women, and that's why I share. That's why I like to be honest, because everybody's going through something. I don't have it all put together. I'm not... whatever [society wants me to be]. I'm me."

Turning to her niece and another young woman in the room, Gomez continued to inspire the group.

"I'm me, and that's all I can be. Do not ever let anyone tell you that you are not a good person, that you aren't kind, that you aren't creative."
"Screw anyone who tells you you're a victim. You're a survivor in my book."

You can watch the short speech here:

Supporters of Gomez were grateful for her honesty and happy she stood up for herself.










While it might have been easy to let the hateful comments go unchallenged, Gomez instead gave a voice to many individuals who find themselves in a similar situation, but without a platform or support system.

It's important to remember that not everyone has the option to go the "traditional" route, and those individuals will not be less of a parent when they finally welcome a child.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Lady Gaga
What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates/Netflix

Lady Gaga Explains Heartfelt Reason She Never Denied Rumors That She's Secretly A 'Man'

Lady Gaga gave a poignant explanation about why she refused to deny some early speculation she was trans.

In the "Truth and Consequences?" episode of Netflix's What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates, the "Born This Way" singer reflected on the 2011 rumor about her gender identity that culminated in a CNN interview with Anderson Cooper that year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from MAGA fashion show
@diet_prada/Instagram

MAGA Just Held An Ultra-Cringey Fashion Show On Long Island—And It Got Brutally Roasted

The more time passes, the more clear it becomes why the Harris campaign's moniker of "weird" for MAGA has worked so well—because they just keep getting weirder by the week.

A recent MAGA "fashion show"—and we use that term EXTREMELY loosely—held on Long Island is exhibit # 1 million.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman looking bored during meeting
Photo by The Jopwell Collection on Unsplash

People Describe The Absolute Worst Jobs They've Ever Had

Though we've all experienced this to varying degrees, we've all had at least one terrible job that we absolutely would never, ever, ever do again... ever.

While it might be hard to even think back on that period, sometimes it's cathartic to complain about it and to read about others' experiences, or at least that's Reddit's train of thought!

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Joe Germanotta; Lady Gaga
Fox News; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Lady Gaga's Dad Just Publicly Endorsed Trump On Fox News—And It's A Massive Yikes

Joe Germanotta, the father of pop superstar Lady Gaga, went on Fox News to explain why he's supporting former President Donald Trump's bid to return to the White House—and received immediate backlash from his daughter's fans after simply repeating right-wing talking points.

Germanotta, a New York City restaurateur, referred to Trump as "pure" and a "patriot" while referring to Vice President Kamala Harris—the Democratic nominee—as someone who is "just gonna say whatever she needs to say to get elected."

Keep ReadingShow less
Josh Gad; Olaf
Jason Mendez/Getty Images; Disney

Josh Gad Reveals 'Big Mistake' He Made With His Olaf Voice In 'Frozen'—And We Can Only Imagine

Josh Gad revealed he made one very "big mistake" when voicing Olaf in the massively successful Frozen franchise.

The actor, who voiced the beloved snowman in both 2013's Frozen and its 2019 sequel as well as its many shorts, opened up during a recent interview at Fan Expo Canada where he shared that if he could do it "all over again," he would change one thing.

Keep ReadingShow less