Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Selena Gomez Reveals Heartbreak After Learning She's Not Able To Carry Her Own Children

Selena Gomez
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The singer and actor opened up to 'Vanity Fair' about her plans for motherhood, and revealed that it's unsafe for her to get pregnant due to her various medical issues.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsSep 11, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Selena Gomez has come forward to address pregnancy speculation.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she explained that, despite wanting children, she will be unable to do so by getting pregnant herself. This, she says, is due to myriad medical issues, including the autoimmune condition lupus, which she has been open about since 2013.

The condition has impacted her life, necessitating a kidney transplant in 2017.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

However, Gomez says that she is definitely open to the possibility of adoption or surrogacy. Her own mother was adopted, so Gomez always had that model of motherhood in her life.

She went on:

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it...I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me."

While Gomez contemplates motherhood, her career is certainly still succeeding. Coming off of a three year stint and an Emmy for her work on Only Murders in the Building, her newest role in the November release of Emilia Peréz stretches the actor's talents in a new direction.

However, as with really anything Gomez does, people had reactions to her revelations about her new path to motherhood.



Some fans appreciated her revelation.

Folks assured her she would make a great mom.



Becoming a mother is more than giving birth.


The star did not mention specific plans for motherhood, but, like many other elements of her personal life, we will be sure to hear about it when she does.

Latest News

Donald Trump; Taylor Swift
2024 Election

Trump Roasted For Claiming Taylor Swift Will 'Pay A Price' For Endorsing Harris After Debate

Screenshot of Stephen Colbert; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Stephen Colbert Hilariously Reacts To Trump Threatening To 'Punish' Him If He's Elected

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Donald Trump in the spin room following the presidential debate
Fox News

Trump Shares Which 'Polls' He Thinks Show He 'Won' The Debate—And Yeah That Tracks

Following his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump claimed "polls" showed he "won" the debate—though the polls he chose to cite only underscore how wrong he is.

Instead of citing actual polls from reputable organizations, Trump pointed to random polls from users on X, formerly Twitter, the social media platform owned by his ally, billionaire Elon Musk.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Tim Walz; Taylor Swift
MSNBC; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tim Walz Found Out About Taylor Swift Endorsement Live On Air—And His Reaction Was Priceless

Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate Tim Walz had a priceless reaction after he found out live on MSNBC's air that pop star Taylor Swift had endorsed the Harris campaign.

Walz was in conversation with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow when he learned about Swift's endorsement. Swift, who said in an Instagram post that she was only recently "made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site," chose to counter misinformation by expressing her support for the Harris-Walz ticket.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamala Harris; Lee Strasberg
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Newspaper Roasted For Saying Harris Prepped For Debate With Acting Coach Who Died 42 Years Ago

The U.K. newspaper The Telegraph was called out after claiming Vice President Kamala Harris prepped for last night's presidential debate with legendary acting coach Lee Strasberg—except that Strasberg died in 1982.

According to The Washington Post, Harris spent four days immersed in an intensive “debate camp” at Pittsburgh’s Omni William Penn Hotel. Her team recreated a mock debate stage, enlisted an experienced Trump stand-in to deliver harsh attacks and inflammatory remarks, and subjected the Vice President to hours of rehearsed questions.

Keep ReadingShow less
woman speaking animatedly
Jessica Da Rosa on Unsplash

People Share The Best Comebacks To An Insult They've Ever Heard

Back in the late 1980s to early 1990s, a form of insult and comeback battle finally gained notice in mainstream media. It was strongly connected with rap battles and dance battles from hip hop culture which was also going mainstream at that time.

"Yo mama" jokes were all about who could find the cleverest insults in a back and forth until someone ran out of ideas or otherwise surrendered.

Keep ReadingShow less
Valentina Petrillo; JK Rowling
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images; Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Trans Paralympian Has Perfect Response After JK Rowling Accuses Her Of Being A 'Cheat'

Harry Potter author and virulent transphobe JK Rowling apparently was not swayed by the cyberbullying lawsuit filed against her by Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif after she baselessly accused Khelif of being trans.

Now Rowling has once again resumed her favorite pastime of attacking trans people for no reason, this time she set her sights on Italian Paralympic sprinter Valentina Petrillo, who is transgender and visually impaired.

Keep ReadingShow less