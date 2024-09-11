Selena Gomez has come forward to address pregnancy speculation.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, she explained that, despite wanting children, she will be unable to do so by getting pregnant herself. This, she says, is due to myriad medical issues, including the autoimmune condition lupus, which she has been open about since 2013.
The condition has impacted her life, necessitating a kidney transplant in 2017.
“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”
However, Gomez says that she is definitely open to the possibility of adoption or surrogacy. Her own mother was adopted, so Gomez always had that model of motherhood in her life.
She went on:
“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it...I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me."
While Gomez contemplates motherhood, her career is certainly still succeeding. Coming off of a three year stint and an Emmy for her work on Only Murders in the Building, her newest role in the November release of Emilia Peréz stretches the actor's talents in a new direction.
However, as with really anything Gomez does, people had reactions to her revelations about her new path to motherhood.
Some fans appreciated her revelation.
Folks assured her she would make a great mom.
Becoming a mother is more than giving birth.
The star did not mention specific plans for motherhood, but, like many other elements of her personal life, we will be sure to hear about it when she does.