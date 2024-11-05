Skip to content

Selena Gomez Slams Body-Shamers Who Accused Her Of Trying To Hide Her Body On Red Carpet

Selena Gomez Slams Body-Shamers Who Accused Her Of Trying To Hide Her Body On Red Carpet

Selena Gomez
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The Only Murders in the Building star responded to a since-deleted TikTok, saying the discourse around her body "makes me sick."

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsNov 05, 2024
Selena Gomez recently responded to online comments about her appearance after fans speculated she was "hiding her body" at the American French Film Festival.

Addressing these comments, Gomez referenced the fact that she has Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO), a condition that often leads to bloating, abdominal pain, and changes in body shape.

"This makes me sick… I have SIBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don’t care that I don’t look like a sick figure...I don’t have that body. End of story. No, I am NOT a victim. I’m just human."

In a 2023 video, she openly discussed weight changes due to medications for her illnesses, including Lupus, and encouraged self-acceptance.

Said Gomez at the time:

“I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful… We have days where maybe we feel like sh*t, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself, and my medications are important.”

So, when faced with new shaming comments, Gomez didn't mince words.

Commenters rallied behind her, asking why she can't just... be.



Many fans thought this felt especially mean, considering how kind and hardworking Gomez is.


People showed up to talk about how loved she is.

Finally, this.

Gomez' show Only Murders in the Building can be seen on Hulu.

